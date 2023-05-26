Toll Brothers (NYSE:TOL) Issues Quarterly Earnings Results

Toll Brothers (NYSE:TOL – Get Rating) announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday. The construction company reported $2.85 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.89 by $0.96, Briefing.com reports. The business had revenue of $2.51 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.07 billion. Toll Brothers had a return on equity of 21.75% and a net margin of 13.59%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 10.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $1.85 earnings per share.

Toll Brothers Stock Performance

Shares of Toll Brothers stock traded up $0.04 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $68.17. 265,615 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,465,833. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $61.71 and a 200 day moving average price of $56.22. The firm has a market capitalization of $7.55 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 5.44, a P/E/G ratio of 0.68 and a beta of 1.38. Toll Brothers has a one year low of $39.53 and a one year high of $69.22. The company has a quick ratio of 0.78, a current ratio of 5.14 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.44.

Toll Brothers Increases Dividend

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, April 21st. Shareholders of record on Thursday, April 6th were paid a dividend of $0.21 per share. This is an increase from Toll Brothers’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.20. This represents a $0.84 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.23%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, April 5th. Toll Brothers’s payout ratio is currently 6.70%.

Insider Activity at Toll Brothers

Institutional Trading of Toll Brothers

In other Toll Brothers news, Director Christine Garvey sold 2,980 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, April 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $60.13, for a total value of $179,187.40. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 8,284 shares in the company, valued at approximately $498,116.92. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website . In other news, Director Christine Garvey sold 2,980 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, April 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $60.13, for a total transaction of $179,187.40. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 8,284 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $498,116.92. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink . Also, Director Carl B. Marbach sold 10,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, February 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $58.69, for a total value of $586,900.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 65,066 shares in the company, valued at $3,818,723.54. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . In the last ninety days, insiders sold 13,105 shares of company stock worth $773,444. 1.79% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its holdings in Toll Brothers by 9.1% during the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 11,623,797 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $546,551,000 after buying an additional 968,528 shares during the period. State Street Corp grew its position in Toll Brothers by 1.1% in the 1st quarter. State Street Corp now owns 4,070,929 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $191,415,000 after acquiring an additional 45,004 shares during the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP grew its position in Toll Brothers by 10.3% in the 1st quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 3,773,505 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $177,444,000 after acquiring an additional 353,364 shares during the last quarter. Millennium Management LLC grew its position in Toll Brothers by 271.6% in the 4th quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 3,096,331 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $154,569,000 after acquiring an additional 2,263,039 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Goldman Sachs Group Inc. grew its position in Toll Brothers by 7.0% in the 2nd quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 1,816,816 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $81,030,000 after acquiring an additional 119,101 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 82.74% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Ratings Changes

TOL has been the subject of several recent research reports. Oppenheimer raised their price objective on Toll Brothers from $71.00 to $73.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, February 24th. UBS Group lifted their price target on Toll Brothers from $65.00 to $73.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 23rd. Royal Bank of Canada raised Toll Brothers from a “sector perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and lifted their price target for the stock from $55.00 to $77.00 in a research report on Thursday. Credit Suisse Group boosted their target price on Toll Brothers from $63.00 to $73.00 in a research report on Wednesday. Finally, Raymond James boosted their target price on Toll Brothers from $61.00 to $67.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 23rd. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $63.50.

Toll Brothers Company Profile

Toll Brothers, Inc engages in the design, building, marketing, and arranging of financing for detached and attached homes in residential communities. It operates through the following segments: Traditional Home Building and City Living. The Traditional Home Building segment builds and sells homes for detached and attached homes in luxury residential communities in affluent suburban markets and caters to move-up, empty-nester, active-adult, age-qualified, and second-home buyers.

