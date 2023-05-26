Tokyo Gas Co.,Ltd. (OTCMKTS:TKGSY) Sees Large Increase in Short Interest

Tokyo Gas Co.,Ltd. (OTCMKTS:TKGSY – Get Rating) was the target of a significant growth in short interest during the month of May. As of May 15th, there was short interest totalling 19,400 shares, a growth of 100.0% from the April 30th total of 9,700 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 5,100 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 3.8 days.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Separately, Daiwa Capital Markets cut shares of Tokyo Gas Co.,Ltd. from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Monday, February 13th.

Tokyo Gas Co.,Ltd. Price Performance

TKGSY stock traded up $0.06 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $10.75. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 657 shares, compared to its average volume of 17,903. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $9.96 and its 200-day simple moving average is $9.66. Tokyo Gas Co.,Ltd. has a 52 week low of $8.28 and a 52 week high of $11.47.

About Tokyo Gas Co.,Ltd.

Tokyo Gas Co, Ltd. engages in the provision of city gas and other gas-related products. It operates through the following segments: Gas, Electric Power, Overseas Business, Energy-related, Real Estate, and Others. The Gas segment produces, supplies, and sells city gas and liquid gas. The Electric Power segment handles electric power services.

Featured Articles

