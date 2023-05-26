Tokyo Electron Limited (OTCMKTS:TOELY) Short Interest Down 88.1% in May

Tokyo Electron Limited (OTCMKTS:TOELY – Get Rating) was the target of a significant decline in short interest during the month of May. As of May 15th, there was short interest totalling 12,500 shares, a decline of 88.1% from the April 30th total of 105,200 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 192,300 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.1 days.

Several research firms have issued reports on TOELY. Sanford C. Bernstein lowered shares of Tokyo Electron from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a report on Monday, March 13th. Nomura began coverage on shares of Tokyo Electron in a report on Wednesday, April 5th. They issued a “buy” rating on the stock.

Shares of OTCMKTS:TOELY traded up $5.02 on Friday, hitting $69.50. 203,732 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 135,031. Tokyo Electron has a 1-year low of $38.89 and a 1-year high of $79.81. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $60.09 and its 200 day moving average price is $57.13. The firm has a market capitalization of $65.56 billion, a P/E ratio of 16.42 and a beta of 1.47.

Tokyo Electron Ltd. engages in the development, manufacture, and sale of semiconductor production equipment and industrial electronics products for flat panel display manufacturing equipment. It operates through the following segments: Semiconductor Production Equipment (SPE), Flat Panel Display (FPD) Production Equipment and Others.

