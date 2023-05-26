TMX Group (OTCMKTS:TMXXF) Shares Down 1.2%

TMX Group Limited (OTCMKTS:TMXXF – Get Rating)’s share price was down 1.2% during trading on Thursday . The company traded as low as $106.47 and last traded at $106.47. Approximately 304 shares traded hands during trading, a decline of 62% from the average daily volume of 806 shares. The stock had previously closed at $107.78.

A number of equities analysts have recently commented on TMXXF shares. TD Securities boosted their price target on TMX Group from C$145.00 to C$150.00 in a report on Wednesday, May 3rd. BMO Capital Markets increased their target price on TMX Group from C$155.00 to C$158.00 in a research report on Wednesday, May 3rd. National Bank Financial increased their target price on TMX Group from C$148.00 to C$152.00 in a research report on Tuesday, May 2nd. Scotiabank dropped their target price on TMX Group from C$160.00 to C$159.00 in a research report on Friday, April 28th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lowered their price objective on TMX Group from C$145.00 to C$143.00 in a research report on Wednesday, February 8th.

The stock has a fifty day moving average of $101.68 and a 200 day moving average of $101.17.

TMX Group Ltd. engages in operating global markets and builds digital communities and analytic solutions that facilitate the funding, growth, and success of businesses, traders, and investors. It operates through the following segments: Capital Formation; Equities and Fixed Income Trading and Clearing; Derivatives Trading and Clearing; Global Solutions, Insights and Analytics; and Other.

