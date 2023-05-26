TLGY Acquisition Co. (NASDAQ:TLGY) Short Interest Update

TLGY Acquisition Co. (NASDAQ:TLGY – Get Rating) was the target of a significant increase in short interest in May. As of May 15th, there was short interest totalling 400 shares, an increase of 100.0% from the April 30th total of 200 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 5,800 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.1 days. Approximately 0.0% of the company’s stock are short sold.

Institutional Trading of TLGY Acquisition

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of TLGY. Citigroup Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of TLGY Acquisition during the first quarter worth $2,989,000. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. bought a new position in shares of TLGY Acquisition during the first quarter worth about $4,967,000. Fir Tree Capital Management LP bought a new position in shares of TLGY Acquisition during the first quarter worth about $3,488,000. Radcliffe Capital Management L.P. bought a new position in shares of TLGY Acquisition during the first quarter worth about $2,490,000. Finally, Polar Asset Management Partners Inc. bought a new position in shares of TLGY Acquisition during the first quarter worth about $6,972,000. 64.68% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

TLGY Acquisition Trading Up 4.0 %

TLGY traded up $0.42 during trading on Friday, hitting $11.03. The company had a trading volume of 665 shares, compared to its average volume of 58,146. The business has a 50-day moving average of $10.52 and a 200-day moving average of $10.37. TLGY Acquisition has a 1-year low of $9.95 and a 1-year high of $11.35.

TLGY Acquisition Company Profile

TLGY Acquisition Corporation does not have significant operations. The company intends to effect a merger, capital stock exchange, asset acquisition, stock purchase, reorganization, or similar business combination with one or more businesses. It intends to focus on targets in biopharma or technology enabled business-to-consumer industries worldwide.

