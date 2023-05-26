THORChain Price Reaches $1.14 (RUNE)

THORChain (RUNE) traded 1.2% higher against the U.S. dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 19:00 PM E.T. on May 26th. One THORChain token can currently be bought for $1.14 or 0.00004252 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. During the last week, THORChain has traded 2.1% lower against the U.S. dollar. THORChain has a market cap of $389.47 million and $17.97 million worth of THORChain was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

THORChain’s genesis date was May 8th, 2018. THORChain’s total supply is 486,074,243 tokens and its circulating supply is 342,615,339 tokens. THORChain’s official website is thorchain.org. The Reddit community for THORChain is https://reddit.com/r/thorchain and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. THORChain’s official message board is medium.com/thorchain. THORChain’s official Twitter account is @thorchain and its Facebook page is accessible here.

According to CryptoCompare, “Created in 2018 by CEO and founder Chad Barraford, Thorchain (RUNE) is a decentralized liquidity network for cross-chain cryptocurrency swaps, allowing users to trade their digital assets across various blockchain networks without the need for centralized exchanges. The platform is non-custodial, allowing users to maintain control of their assets.Thorchain aims to create a trustless and decentralized trading ecosystem with a unique “chaosnet” mechanism that facilitates quick and efficient trades. It also allows users to participate in liquidity pools, earning rewards for providing liquidity to the platform, ensuring that there is always sufficient liquidity available for trading.”

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as THORChain directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade THORChain should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, GDAX or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase THORChain using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

