Thompson Siegel & Walmsley LLC Sells 699,850 Shares of Arch Capital Group Ltd. (NASDAQ:ACGL)

Thompson Siegel & Walmsley LLC lowered its stake in shares of Arch Capital Group Ltd. (NASDAQ:ACGL – Get Rating) by 36.9% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 1,199,225 shares of the insurance provider’s stock after selling 699,850 shares during the period. Arch Capital Group accounts for 1.2% of Thompson Siegel & Walmsley LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 23rd biggest position. Thompson Siegel & Walmsley LLC owned about 0.32% of Arch Capital Group worth $75,288,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. U.S. Capital Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Arch Capital Group in the 4th quarter valued at $126,000. Nordea Investment Management AB increased its position in Arch Capital Group by 6.3% during the 4th quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB now owns 25,983 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $1,629,000 after buying an additional 1,543 shares during the period. Moody National Bank Trust Division bought a new position in Arch Capital Group during the 4th quarter worth $218,000. Boston Partners increased its position in Arch Capital Group by 42.9% during the 4th quarter. Boston Partners now owns 2,029,035 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $127,393,000 after buying an additional 609,547 shares during the period. Finally, Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. increased its position in Arch Capital Group by 9.4% during the 4th quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. now owns 97,324 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $6,110,000 after buying an additional 8,383 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 88.78% of the company’s stock.

Several research firms have weighed in on ACGL. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods increased their price objective on Arch Capital Group from $69.00 to $75.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 16th. Royal Bank of Canada increased their target price on Arch Capital Group from $74.00 to $81.00 in a report on Friday, April 28th. Barclays increased their target price on Arch Capital Group from $78.00 to $81.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, April 28th. Wells Fargo & Company increased their target price on Arch Capital Group from $72.00 to $78.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 15th. Finally, Roth Capital reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Arch Capital Group in a report on Tuesday, February 14th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, Arch Capital Group presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $74.20.

Shares of ACGL traded down $0.83 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $71.55. 443,135 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,000,158. The stock has a market capitalization of $26.65 billion, a PE ratio of 13.95, a PEG ratio of 1.15 and a beta of 0.72. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $71.43 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $65.97. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.23, a quick ratio of 0.57 and a current ratio of 0.57. Arch Capital Group Ltd. has a 52 week low of $41.05 and a 52 week high of $78.30.

Arch Capital Group (NASDAQ:ACGL – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, April 27th. The insurance provider reported $1.73 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.51 by $0.22. The business had revenue of $3.42 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.26 billion. Arch Capital Group had a return on equity of 17.51% and a net margin of 18.43%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 30.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $1.10 earnings per share. On average, analysts predict that Arch Capital Group Ltd. will post 6.22 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other Arch Capital Group news, CFO Francois Morin sold 10,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, May 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $76.11, for a total value of $761,100.00. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 193,109 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $14,697,525.99. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In other Arch Capital Group news, CFO Francois Morin sold 10,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, May 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $76.11, for a total value of $761,100.00. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 193,109 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $14,697,525.99. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, insider Louis T. Petrillo sold 15,406 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, May 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $76.79, for a total value of $1,183,026.74. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 105,254 shares in the company, valued at approximately $8,082,454.66. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders sold 401,346 shares of company stock valued at $30,342,883. Company insiders own 4.20% of the company’s stock.

Arch Capital Group Ltd. engages in the provision of property and casualty insurance and reinsurance lines. It operates through the following segments: Insurance, Reinsurance, Mortgage, Corporate, and Other. The Insurance segment consists of insurance underwriting units which offer specialty product lines like construction and national accounts, excess and surplus casualty, lenders products, professional lines, and programs.

