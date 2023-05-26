Thompson Siegel & Walmsley LLC Reduces Position in Vontier Co. (NYSE:VNT)

Thompson Siegel & Walmsley LLC cut its position in Vontier Co. (NYSE:VNT – Get Rating) by 9.4% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 2,862,110 shares of the company’s stock after selling 297,423 shares during the period. Thompson Siegel & Walmsley LLC owned 1.81% of Vontier worth $55,325,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other large investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Creative Planning purchased a new stake in shares of Vontier in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $229,000. Caldwell Sutter Capital Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Vontier in the 4th quarter valued at $35,000. Amalgamated Bank boosted its holdings in shares of Vontier by 21.9% in the 4th quarter. Amalgamated Bank now owns 143,404 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,772,000 after buying an additional 25,768 shares in the last quarter. Lowell Blake & Associates Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Vontier in the 4th quarter valued at $437,000. Finally, WESCAP Management Group Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Vontier by 11.9% in the 4th quarter. WESCAP Management Group Inc. now owns 43,446 shares of the company’s stock valued at $840,000 after buying an additional 4,617 shares in the last quarter. 92.48% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

A number of analysts recently weighed in on VNT shares. Credit Suisse Group increased their price target on shares of Vontier from $21.00 to $25.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, March 17th. The Goldman Sachs Group increased their price target on shares of Vontier from $25.00 to $28.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday, March 27th. TheStreet upgraded shares of Vontier from a “d+” rating to a “c-” rating in a report on Monday, February 13th. Citigroup raised their target price on shares of Vontier from $22.00 to $30.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, February 17th. Finally, Barclays raised their target price on shares of Vontier from $31.00 to $34.00 in a report on Wednesday, May 10th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Vontier presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $28.83.

Shares of Vontier stock traded up $0.55 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $29.75. 560,085 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 995,331. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $27.12 and a 200 day simple moving average of $23.63. The company has a current ratio of 1.52, a quick ratio of 1.12 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.94. Vontier Co. has a twelve month low of $16.55 and a twelve month high of $29.96. The stock has a market capitalization of $4.63 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 19.60, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.58 and a beta of 1.27.

Vontier (NYSE:VNT – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Thursday, May 4th. The company reported $0.68 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.61 by $0.07. The business had revenue of $776.40 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $725.03 million. Vontier had a net margin of 7.28% and a return on equity of 87.50%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 3.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the company earned $0.70 earnings per share. Research analysts forecast that Vontier Co. will post 2.83 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, June 22nd. Stockholders of record on Thursday, June 1st will be paid a dividend of $0.025 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, May 31st. This represents a $0.10 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.34%. Vontier’s dividend payout ratio is currently 6.71%.

Vontier Corporation engages in the research and development, manufacture, sale, and distribution of technical equipment, components, software, and services for manufacturing, repairing, and servicing in the mobility infrastructure industry worldwide. The company offers a range of solutions, including environmental sensors, fueling equipment, field payment hardware, point-of sale, workflow and monitoring software, vehicle tracking and fleet management, software solutions for traffic light control, and vehicle mechanics', and technicians' equipment.

