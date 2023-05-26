Thompson Siegel & Walmsley LLC Purchases New Stake in Exelon Co. (NASDAQ:EXC)

Thompson Siegel & Walmsley LLC purchased a new stake in Exelon Co. (NASDAQ:EXC – Get Rating) during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor purchased 969,267 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $41,901,000. Thompson Siegel & Walmsley LLC owned 0.10% of Exelon at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Cowa LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Exelon during the 3rd quarter worth $26,000. Concord Wealth Partners acquired a new stake in shares of Exelon during the 4th quarter worth $29,000. Independence Bank of Kentucky grew its holdings in shares of Exelon by 133.3% during the 4th quarter. Independence Bank of Kentucky now owns 700 shares of the company’s stock worth $30,000 after purchasing an additional 400 shares in the last quarter. First Financial Corp IN grew its holdings in shares of Exelon by 47.0% during the 4th quarter. First Financial Corp IN now owns 735 shares of the company’s stock worth $32,000 after purchasing an additional 235 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Affiance Financial LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Exelon during the 4th quarter worth $32,000. Institutional investors own 80.60% of the company’s stock.

EXC has been the topic of several research analyst reports. BMO Capital Markets reduced their price objective on Exelon from $46.00 to $44.00 in a research note on Thursday. Morgan Stanley raised their price objective on Exelon from $46.00 to $49.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 20th. StockNews.com initiated coverage on Exelon in a research note on Thursday, May 18th. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. Mizuho reduced their price objective on Exelon from $46.00 to $45.00 in a research note on Tuesday, May 16th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company reduced their price objective on Exelon from $47.00 to $45.00 in a research note on Wednesday, February 15th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $46.30.

Exelon stock traded down $0.42 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $39.09. The stock had a trading volume of 2,358,595 shares, compared to its average volume of 6,987,899. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.56, a quick ratio of 0.88 and a current ratio of 0.96. Exelon Co. has a fifty-two week low of $35.19 and a fifty-two week high of $49.86. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $41.80 and its 200-day simple moving average is $41.73. The firm has a market capitalization of $38.88 billion, a PE ratio of 17.56, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.56 and a beta of 0.62.

Exelon (NASDAQ:EXC – Get Rating) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, May 3rd. The company reported $0.70 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.66 by $0.04. Exelon had a return on equity of 9.41% and a net margin of 11.61%. The company had revenue of $5.56 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $5.54 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $0.64 earnings per share. Exelon’s quarterly revenue was up 4.4% on a year-over-year basis. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that Exelon Co. will post 2.35 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 9th. Investors of record on Monday, May 15th will be paid a dividend of $0.36 per share. The ex-dividend date is Friday, May 12th. This represents a $1.44 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.68%. Exelon’s payout ratio is 64.00%.

In related news, CEO Carim V. Khouzami sold 6,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, March 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $41.65, for a total transaction of $249,900.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 4,498 shares in the company, valued at approximately $187,341.70. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. 0.18% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Exelon Corp. is a utility services holding company, which engages in the energy distribution and transmission businesses. It operates through the following segments: Commonwealth Edison Company (ComEd), PECO Energy Company (PECO), Baltimore Gas and Electric Company (BGE), Potomac Electric Power Company (Pepco), Delmarva Power & Light Company (DPL), and Atlantic City Electric Company (ACE).

