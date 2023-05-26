Thompson Siegel & Walmsley LLC Increases Position in DISH Network Co. (NASDAQ:DISH)

Thompson Siegel & Walmsley LLC boosted its holdings in shares of DISH Network Co. (NASDAQ:DISH – Get Rating) by 12.3% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 4,296,823 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 472,256 shares during the period. Thompson Siegel & Walmsley LLC owned 0.81% of DISH Network worth $60,327,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Treasurer of the State of North Carolina grew its stake in shares of DISH Network by 1.3% in the 3rd quarter. Treasurer of the State of North Carolina now owns 107,375 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,485,000 after buying an additional 1,390 shares during the period. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC purchased a new stake in shares of DISH Network in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $77,000. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale boosted its position in shares of DISH Network by 12.3% during the 3rd quarter. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale now owns 27,416 shares of the company’s stock worth $387,000 after purchasing an additional 3,005 shares during the period. Neo Ivy Capital Management purchased a new position in shares of DISH Network during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $37,000. Finally, Ethic Inc. boosted its position in shares of DISH Network by 37.9% during the 3rd quarter. Ethic Inc. now owns 18,755 shares of the company’s stock worth $259,000 after purchasing an additional 5,158 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 96.51% of the company’s stock.

Get DISH Network alerts:

DISH Network Stock Up 0.7 %

Shares of NASDAQ DISH traded up $0.05 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $6.72. The company had a trading volume of 7,597,671 shares, compared to its average volume of 7,815,472. The company has a current ratio of 0.77, a quick ratio of 0.68 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.12. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $7.75 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $11.91. The stock has a market cap of $3.58 billion, a P/E ratio of 2.05 and a beta of 1.79. DISH Network Co. has a 52-week low of $5.94 and a 52-week high of $23.49.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

DISH Network ( NASDAQ:DISH Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Monday, May 8th. The company reported $0.35 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.36 by ($0.01). DISH Network had a return on equity of 12.02% and a net margin of 12.84%. The business had revenue of $3.96 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.06 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $0.68 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 8.5% on a year-over-year basis. Sell-side analysts predict that DISH Network Co. will post 1.29 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of equities analysts recently weighed in on the stock. Royal Bank of Canada lowered their price objective on shares of DISH Network from $20.00 to $15.00 and set a “sector perform” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, February 27th. Raymond James reduced their target price on shares of DISH Network from $28.00 to $27.00 and set a “strong-buy” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, February 24th. StockNews.com began coverage on shares of DISH Network in a report on Thursday, May 18th. They set a “sell” rating on the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reduced their target price on shares of DISH Network from $18.00 to $16.00 in a report on Tuesday, May 9th. Finally, Bank of America lowered shares of DISH Network from a “buy” rating to an “underperform” rating and reduced their target price for the stock from $30.00 to $10.00 in a report on Tuesday, February 28th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating, three have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $24.14.

Insider Activity

In other news, Director James Defranco bought 1,450,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, March 2nd. The shares were acquired at an average price of $10.84 per share, with a total value of $15,718,000.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director now directly owns 3,567,658 shares in the company, valued at $38,673,412.72. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Insiders have bought a total of 4,100,000 shares of company stock valued at $35,317,000 over the last quarter. Corporate insiders own 55.50% of the company’s stock.

DISH Network Company Profile

(Get Rating)

DISH Network Corp. is a holding company, which engages in the provision of pay-tv services. It operates through the Pay-TV and Wireless segments. The Pay-TV segment operates under the DISH brand and Sling brand. The Wireless segment refers to the wireless spectrum licenses and related assets. The company was founded by Charles William Ergen, Cantey M.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding DISH? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for DISH Network Co. (NASDAQ:DISH – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for DISH Network Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for DISH Network and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.