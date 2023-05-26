Thompson Siegel & Walmsley LLC Cuts Holdings in The Liberty SiriusXM Group (NASDAQ:LSXMK)

Thompson Siegel & Walmsley LLC cut its stake in shares of The Liberty SiriusXM Group (NASDAQ:LSXMK – Get Rating) by 0.6% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 2,031,414 shares of the technology company’s stock after selling 12,635 shares during the period. The Liberty SiriusXM Group comprises approximately 1.3% of Thompson Siegel & Walmsley LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 18th largest position. Thompson Siegel & Walmsley LLC owned approximately 0.62% of The Liberty SiriusXM Group worth $79,490,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of LSXMK. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. bought a new position in shares of The Liberty SiriusXM Group during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $207,000. Citigroup Inc. grew its stake in shares of The Liberty SiriusXM Group by 22.7% during the 1st quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 94,617 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $4,327,000 after acquiring an additional 17,515 shares during the period. MetLife Investment Management LLC bought a new position in shares of The Liberty SiriusXM Group during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $146,000. BlackRock Inc. grew its stake in shares of The Liberty SiriusXM Group by 0.5% during the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 10,572,200 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $483,466,000 after acquiring an additional 49,981 shares during the period. Finally, Great West Life Assurance Co. Can grew its stake in shares of The Liberty SiriusXM Group by 0.3% during the 1st quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can now owns 131,039 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $6,355,000 after acquiring an additional 378 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 55.23% of the company’s stock.

In related news, Chairman John C. Malone sold 285,320 shares of The Liberty SiriusXM Group stock in a transaction dated Friday, March 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $74.95, for a total value of $21,384,734.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chairman now owns 3,670,061 shares in the company, valued at approximately $275,071,071.95. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. In other The Liberty SiriusXM Group news, Chairman John C. Malone sold 285,320 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, March 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $74.95, for a total transaction of $21,384,734.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chairman now directly owns 3,670,061 shares in the company, valued at $275,071,071.95. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, major shareholder Gamco Investors, Inc. Et Al acquired 700 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, April 17th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $35.95 per share, for a total transaction of $25,165.00. Following the acquisition, the insider now directly owns 22,000 shares in the company, valued at approximately $790,900. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders acquired 51,200 shares of company stock worth $1,376,825 and sold 432,401 shares worth $32,257,898. 12.47% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Several research firms have recently issued reports on LSXMK. Pivotal Research reduced their price objective on shares of The Liberty SiriusXM Group from $44.00 to $36.00 in a research report on Tuesday, May 9th. Morgan Stanley lowered their price objective on shares of The Liberty SiriusXM Group from $41.00 to $32.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, April 13th. Finally, StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of The Liberty SiriusXM Group in a research report on Thursday, May 18th. They set a “hold” rating for the company.

NASDAQ:LSXMK traded up $0.65 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $28.28. 414,062 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,124,822. The company has a fifty day moving average of $27.83 and a 200 day moving average of $34.70. The Liberty SiriusXM Group has a twelve month low of $25.02 and a twelve month high of $45.20. The company has a market capitalization of $9.24 billion, a P/E ratio of 8.61 and a beta of 1.11.

The Liberty SiriusXM Group (NASDAQ:LSXMK – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Friday, May 5th. The technology company reported $0.38 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.50 by ($0.12). The company had revenue of $2.14 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.16 billion. On average, research analysts expect that The Liberty SiriusXM Group will post 3.17 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Liberty Media Corp. engages in the operation of media, communications, and entertainment businesses. It operates through the following segments: Sirius XM Holdings, Formula 1. The Sirius XM Holdings segment refers to the complementary audio entertainment businesses, Sirius XM and Pandora. Sirius XM features music, sports, entertainment, comedy, talk, news, traffic, weather channels, and infotainment services.

