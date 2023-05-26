Thermon Group (NYSE:THR) Announces Earnings Results

Thermon Group (NYSE:THR – Get Rating) issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday. The technology company reported $0.41 EPS for the quarter, meeting analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.41, Yahoo Finance reports. Thermon Group had a net margin of 8.24% and a return on equity of 12.25%. The business had revenue of $122.48 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $114.89 million. During the same period last year, the business earned $0.31 earnings per share.

Thermon Group Stock Performance

NYSE:THR opened at $22.54 on Friday. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $22.64 and a 200-day moving average price of $22.47. Thermon Group has a fifty-two week low of $13.26 and a fifty-two week high of $27.85. The firm has a market cap of $755.09 million, a PE ratio of 21.67 and a beta of 1.26. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.24, a quick ratio of 1.47 and a current ratio of 2.31.

Institutional Trading of Thermon Group

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Dark Forest Capital Management LP purchased a new stake in Thermon Group in the first quarter worth $44,000. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can lifted its stake in Thermon Group by 134.3% in the first quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can now owns 2,324 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $40,000 after acquiring an additional 1,332 shares during the period. Lazard Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in Thermon Group in the first quarter worth $45,000. Citigroup Inc. lifted its position in Thermon Group by 245.7% during the first quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 3,654 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $91,000 after buying an additional 2,597 shares during the period. Finally, State of Wyoming lifted its position in Thermon Group by 43.8% during the fourth quarter. State of Wyoming now owns 4,237 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $85,000 after buying an additional 1,291 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 94.59% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Thermon Group Company Profile

Separately, StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Thermon Group in a research report on Thursday, May 18th. They set a “strong-buy” rating on the stock.

Thermon Group Holdings, Inc engages in the development, manufacture, and trade of engineered thermal solutions for process industries. It operates through the following geographical segments: United States & Latin America (US-LAM), Canada, Europe, Middle East & Africa (EMEA), and Asia Pacific (APAC).

