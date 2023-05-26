The Walt Disney Company (NYSE:DIS) Shares Sold by PAX Financial Group LLC

PAX Financial Group LLC trimmed its stake in shares of The Walt Disney Company (NYSE:DIS – Get Rating) by 5.3% during the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 5,813 shares of the entertainment giant’s stock after selling 328 shares during the period. PAX Financial Group LLC’s holdings in Walt Disney were worth $505,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the stock. NewSquare Capital LLC increased its position in Walt Disney by 805.9% in the 4th quarter. NewSquare Capital LLC now owns 308 shares of the entertainment giant’s stock valued at $27,000 after acquiring an additional 274 shares during the period. TD Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Walt Disney during the 3rd quarter valued at $29,000. Luken Investment Analytics LLC acquired a new position in shares of Walt Disney during the 4th quarter valued at $29,000. Worth Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Walt Disney during the 1st quarter valued at $29,000. Finally, Koesten Hirschmann & Crabtree INC. acquired a new position in shares of Walt Disney during the 4th quarter valued at $46,000. 62.22% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In related news, EVP Brent Woodford sold 1,139 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, March 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $95.21, for a total transaction of $108,444.19. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 30,283 shares in the company, valued at $2,883,244.43. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. 0.10% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Shares of NYSE:DIS traded up $0.88 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $89.02. 2,638,270 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 11,218,858. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.44, a quick ratio of 0.94 and a current ratio of 1.01. The Walt Disney Company has a 52-week low of $84.07 and a 52-week high of $126.48. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $97.21 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $97.65. The company has a market capitalization of $162.67 billion, a PE ratio of 39.17, a P/E/G ratio of 1.95 and a beta of 1.29.

Walt Disney (NYSE:DIS – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 10th. The entertainment giant reported $0.93 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.89 by $0.04. Walt Disney had a return on equity of 6.41% and a net margin of 4.74%. The business had revenue of $21.82 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $21.82 billion. During the same period last year, the company earned $1.08 earnings per share. As a group, research analysts predict that The Walt Disney Company will post 3.84 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several equities analysts have recently issued reports on DIS shares. Morgan Stanley lifted their price target on Walt Disney from $115.00 to $120.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, May 8th. KeyCorp lowered their price target on Walt Disney from $120.00 to $107.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday. JPMorgan Chase & Co. began coverage on Walt Disney in a research note on Monday, February 13th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $135.00 price objective for the company. Wolfe Research lowered Walt Disney from an “outperform” rating to a “peer perform” rating in a research note on Friday, May 12th. Finally, Bank of America raised their price objective on Walt Disney from $115.00 to $135.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 9th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and sixteen have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Walt Disney presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $124.65.

The Walt Disney Co is a diversified international family entertainment and media enterprise. It operates through the following segments: Disney Media and Entertainment Distribution (DMED) and Disney Parks, Experiences and Products (DPEP). The DMED segment encompasses the company’s global film and episodic television content production and distribution activities.

