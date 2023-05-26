The Southern Company (NYSE:SO) Holdings Reduced by Colonial River Wealth Management LLC

Colonial River Wealth Management LLC decreased its position in The Southern Company (NYSE:SO – Get Rating) by 7.8% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 3,367 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after selling 286 shares during the period. Colonial River Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in Southern were worth $240,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Southern by 1.5% in the 3rd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 94,652,372 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $6,436,360,000 after acquiring an additional 1,391,612 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Southern by 1.0% in the 3rd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 76,360,768 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $5,192,533,000 after acquiring an additional 723,336 shares during the period. State Street Corp lifted its stake in shares of Southern by 2.1% in the 3rd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 65,068,549 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $4,424,661,000 after acquiring an additional 1,313,036 shares during the period. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD lifted its stake in shares of Southern by 6.2% in the 3rd quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 63,002,360 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $4,284,352,000 after acquiring an additional 3,653,841 shares during the period. Finally, Franklin Resources Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Southern by 0.9% in the 4th quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. now owns 15,078,828 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $1,076,779,000 after acquiring an additional 140,698 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 61.78% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE:SO traded down $0.62 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $69.20. The stock had a trading volume of 973,316 shares, compared to its average volume of 4,159,201. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.51, a quick ratio of 0.51 and a current ratio of 0.69. The company has a market cap of $75.46 billion, a PE ratio of 22.52, a P/E/G ratio of 4.91 and a beta of 0.51. The Southern Company has a 12-month low of $58.85 and a 12-month high of $80.57. The company’s 50 day moving average is $71.58 and its 200-day moving average is $68.97.

Southern ( NYSE:SO Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 27th. The utilities provider reported $0.79 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.71 by $0.08. The firm had revenue of $6.48 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $6.14 billion. Southern had a net margin of 11.53% and a return on equity of 10.78%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 2.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $0.97 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts predict that The Southern Company will post 3.61 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, June 6th. Shareholders of record on Monday, May 15th will be paid a $0.70 dividend. This represents a $2.80 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.05%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, May 12th. This is a positive change from Southern’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.68. Southern’s dividend payout ratio is currently 90.32%.

In other Southern news, EVP Bryan D. Anderson sold 9,491 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $75.03, for a total value of $712,109.73. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 36,119 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,710,008.57. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. In other news, CEO Thomas A. Fanning sold 50,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, May 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $75.16, for a total transaction of $3,758,000.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 847,592 shares in the company, valued at approximately $63,705,014.72. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, EVP Bryan D. Anderson sold 9,491 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, May 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $75.03, for a total transaction of $712,109.73. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 36,119 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,710,008.57. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders have sold 91,917 shares of company stock worth $6,889,527. 0.28% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

A number of analysts have recently weighed in on SO shares. Royal Bank of Canada reduced their price target on shares of Southern from $79.00 to $78.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, March 2nd. Wells Fargo & Company reduced their price target on shares of Southern from $73.00 to $71.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, February 17th. VNET Group reaffirmed a “maintains” rating on shares of Southern in a research note on Friday, April 28th. StockNews.com raised shares of Southern from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 17th. Finally, Morgan Stanley increased their target price on shares of Southern from $57.00 to $63.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 20th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, Southern has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $73.07.

The Southern Co is a holding company, which engages in the generation and sale of electricity. It operates through the following segments: Traditional Electric Operating Companies, Southern Power and Southern Company Gas. The Traditional Electric Operating Companies segment refers to vertically integrated utilities that own generation, transmission and distribution facilities, and supplies electric services in the states of Alabama, Georgia, Florida, and Mississippi.

