The LGL Group (NYSEAMERICAN:LGL) Earns Hold Rating from Analysts at StockNews.com

StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of The LGL Group (NYSEAMERICAN:LGL – Get Rating) in a research report report published on Tuesday morning. The brokerage issued a hold rating on the industrial products company’s stock.

The LGL Group stock opened at $4.71 on Tuesday. The firm has a market cap of $25.21 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -1.24, a P/E/G ratio of 1.42 and a beta of 0.60. The LGL Group has a fifty-two week low of $3.88 and a fifty-two week high of $15.15. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $4.39 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $4.45.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of LGL. International Assets Investment Management LLC acquired a new position in The LGL Group during the 4th quarter worth $219,000. Bard Associates Inc. increased its holdings in shares of The LGL Group by 17.4% during the 4th quarter. Bard Associates Inc. now owns 273,598 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $1,108,000 after purchasing an additional 40,525 shares during the period. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its holdings in shares of The LGL Group by 21.4% during the 3rd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 93,887 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $1,063,000 after purchasing an additional 16,570 shares during the period. Horizon Kinetics Asset Management LLC bought a new position in shares of The LGL Group during the 3rd quarter worth about $121,000. Finally, Advisor Group Holdings Inc. increased its holdings in shares of The LGL Group by 60.5% during the 4th quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 13,269 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $54,000 after purchasing an additional 5,000 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 21.55% of the company’s stock.

LGL Group, Inc is a holding company, which engages in the manufacture, design and marketing of industrial and commercial products and services. It operates through the following business segments: Electronic Components and Electronic Instruments. The Electronic Components segment offers highly-engineered and highly-reliability frequency and spectrum control products.

