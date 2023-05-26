The Home Depot, Inc. (NYSE:HD) Shares Sold by Good Life Advisors LLC

Good Life Advisors LLC cut its position in The Home Depot, Inc. (NYSE:HD – Get Rating) by 13.5% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 6,098 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock after selling 951 shares during the period. Good Life Advisors LLC’s holdings in Home Depot were worth $1,926,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Teamwork Financial Advisors LLC increased its holdings in shares of Home Depot by 1.4% during the fourth quarter. Teamwork Financial Advisors LLC now owns 2,309 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock worth $729,000 after buying an additional 31 shares in the last quarter. Retirement Planning Co of New England Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Home Depot by 0.5% during the fourth quarter. Retirement Planning Co of New England Inc. now owns 5,769 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock worth $1,822,000 after buying an additional 31 shares in the last quarter. Insight Wealth Strategies LLC increased its holdings in shares of Home Depot by 0.6% during the fourth quarter. Insight Wealth Strategies LLC now owns 5,794 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock worth $1,830,000 after buying an additional 32 shares in the last quarter. Monterey Private Wealth Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Home Depot by 2.2% in the fourth quarter. Monterey Private Wealth Inc. now owns 1,495 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock valued at $472,000 after purchasing an additional 32 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Virtue Capital Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of Home Depot by 1.4% in the third quarter. Virtue Capital Management LLC now owns 2,476 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock valued at $683,000 after purchasing an additional 33 shares in the last quarter. 68.31% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Home Depot alerts:

Insider Transactions at Home Depot

In other news, EVP Hector A. Padilla sold 1,502 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, May 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $293.09, for a total transaction of $440,221.18. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 13,958 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,090,950.22. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. 0.19% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Home Depot Stock Up 1.4 %

A number of analysts recently weighed in on HD shares. Loop Capital lowered their price target on shares of Home Depot from $300.00 to $280.00 in a report on Wednesday, May 17th. StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Home Depot in a report on Thursday, May 18th. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. TheStreet lowered shares of Home Depot from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating in a report on Tuesday, May 16th. The Goldman Sachs Group lowered their target price on shares of Home Depot from $340.00 to $330.00 in a report on Tuesday, May 16th. Finally, Piper Sandler lowered their target price on shares of Home Depot from $320.00 to $300.00 in a report on Wednesday, February 15th. Thirteen equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fourteen have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $323.25.

HD stock traded up $4.15 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $290.90. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 2,391,033 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,914,661. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 113.02, a current ratio of 1.27 and a quick ratio of 0.28. The Home Depot, Inc. has a twelve month low of $264.51 and a twelve month high of $347.25. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $291.00 and its 200 day moving average price is $306.14. The stock has a market capitalization of $292.47 billion, a P/E ratio of 17.71, a PEG ratio of 1.87 and a beta of 0.93.

Home Depot (NYSE:HD – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 16th. The home improvement retailer reported $3.82 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $3.80 by $0.02. Home Depot had a net margin of 10.75% and a return on equity of 1,936.63%. The firm had revenue of $37.26 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $38.35 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $4.09 EPS. The company’s revenue was down 4.2% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities research analysts predict that The Home Depot, Inc. will post 14.98 EPS for the current year.

Home Depot Dividend Announcement

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, June 15th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, June 1st will be paid a dividend of $2.09 per share. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, May 31st. This represents a $8.36 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.87%. Home Depot’s dividend payout ratio is presently 50.94%.

About Home Depot

(Get Rating)

The Home Depot, Inc engages in the sale of building materials and home improvement products. Its products include building materials, home improvement products, lawn and garden products and decor products. The firm operates through the following geographical segments: U.S., Canada and Mexico. It offers home improvement installation services, and tool and equipment rental.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Home Depot Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Home Depot and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.