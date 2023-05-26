The Home Depot, Inc. (NYSE:HD) Shares Bought by Smead Capital Management Inc.

Smead Capital Management Inc. grew its position in shares of The Home Depot, Inc. (NYSE:HD – Get Rating) by 9.4% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 460,194 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock after acquiring an additional 39,423 shares during the quarter. Home Depot comprises about 3.1% of Smead Capital Management Inc.’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 16th largest holding. Smead Capital Management Inc.’s holdings in Home Depot were worth $145,357,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its holdings in Home Depot by 1.1% in the third quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 94,440,614 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock worth $26,059,943,000 after purchasing an additional 1,011,858 shares during the period. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. raised its position in Home Depot by 14.5% in the first quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 10,729,735 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock worth $3,211,731,000 after acquiring an additional 1,361,660 shares in the last quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. raised its position in Home Depot by 9.1% in the third quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 9,722,967 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock worth $2,682,956,000 after acquiring an additional 812,278 shares in the last quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC raised its position in Home Depot by 1.5% in the fourth quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC now owns 8,287,774 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock worth $2,617,777,000 after acquiring an additional 120,157 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD raised its position in Home Depot by 2.3% in the third quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 5,929,065 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock worth $1,636,544,000 after acquiring an additional 131,560 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 68.31% of the company’s stock.

Home Depot Stock Performance

Shares of HD stock traded up $4.10 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $290.85. 1,802,252 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 3,908,436. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $291.00 and a 200-day moving average price of $306.14. The company has a quick ratio of 0.28, a current ratio of 1.27 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 113.02. The stock has a market capitalization of $292.41 billion, a P/E ratio of 17.47, a P/E/G ratio of 1.87 and a beta of 0.93. The Home Depot, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $264.51 and a fifty-two week high of $347.25.

Home Depot Announces Dividend

Home Depot ( NYSE:HD Get Rating ) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, May 16th. The home improvement retailer reported $3.82 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.80 by $0.02. The business had revenue of $37.26 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $38.35 billion. Home Depot had a return on equity of 1,936.63% and a net margin of 10.75%. Home Depot’s revenue was down 4.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $4.09 earnings per share. Analysts predict that The Home Depot, Inc. will post 14.98 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, June 15th. Investors of record on Thursday, June 1st will be paid a $2.09 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, May 31st. This represents a $8.36 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.87%. Home Depot’s payout ratio is 50.94%.

Insider Activity at Home Depot

In other Home Depot news, EVP Hector A. Padilla sold 1,502 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, May 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $293.09, for a total transaction of $440,221.18. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 13,958 shares in the company, valued at $4,090,950.22. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. 0.19% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several equities research analysts have commented on HD shares. Cowen dropped their price target on shares of Home Depot from $379.00 to $360.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, February 22nd. Cowen cut their price objective on Home Depot from $379.00 to $360.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, February 22nd. Oppenheimer cut their price objective on Home Depot from $470.00 to $400.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, February 17th. Roth Mkm cut their price objective on Home Depot from $312.00 to $292.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, February 22nd. Finally, Wedbush cut their price objective on Home Depot from $300.00 to $290.00 in a report on Wednesday, May 17th. Thirteen equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fourteen have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Home Depot presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $323.25.

Home Depot Company Profile

The Home Depot, Inc engages in the sale of building materials and home improvement products. Its products include building materials, home improvement products, lawn and garden products and decor products. The firm operates through the following geographical segments: U.S., Canada and Mexico. It offers home improvement installation services, and tool and equipment rental.

Featured Articles

