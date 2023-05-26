The Gabelli Utility Trust (GUT) to Issue Monthly Dividend of $0.05 on August 24th

The Gabelli Utility Trust (NYSE:GUT – Get Rating) declared a monthly dividend on Wednesday, May 24th, Wall Street Journal reports. Stockholders of record on Thursday, August 17th will be paid a dividend of 0.05 per share by the investment management company on Thursday, August 24th. This represents a $0.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 8.86%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, August 16th.

The Gabelli Utility Trust Price Performance

Shares of NYSE GUT opened at $6.77 on Friday. The Gabelli Utility Trust has a twelve month low of $6.41 and a twelve month high of $8.05. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $7.00 and a 200 day simple moving average of $7.17.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Sunbelt Securities Inc. acquired a new stake in The Gabelli Utility Trust during the first quarter worth approximately $32,000. MAS Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of The Gabelli Utility Trust during the 1st quarter valued at $78,000. Captrust Financial Advisors boosted its stake in The Gabelli Utility Trust by 5,457.2% during the third quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 16,894 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $117,000 after acquiring an additional 16,590 shares in the last quarter. Susquehanna International Group LLP acquired a new stake in The Gabelli Utility Trust in the first quarter worth $117,000. Finally, Private Advisor Group LLC bought a new stake in The Gabelli Utility Trust in the first quarter valued at $119,000.

The Gabelli Utility Trust Company Profile

The Gabelli Utility Trust is a closed-ended equity mutual fund launched by GAMCO Investors, Inc It is managed by Gabelli Funds, LLC. The fund invests in the public equity markets across the globe. It makes its investments in stocks of companies providing products, services, or equipment for the generation or distribution of electricity, gas, water, telecommunications services, and infrastructure operations.

