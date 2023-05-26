The European Equity Fund, Inc. (NYSE:EEA) Shares Acquired by City of London Investment Management Co. Ltd.

City of London Investment Management Co. Ltd. increased its stake in The European Equity Fund, Inc. (NYSE:EEA – Get Rating) by 36.4% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 19,364 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after buying an additional 5,164 shares during the quarter. City of London Investment Management Co. Ltd. owned about 0.27% of The European Equity Fund worth $146,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other large investors have also modified their holdings of the stock. Royal Bank of Canada boosted its holdings in The European Equity Fund by 25.0% in the first quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 13,904 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $127,000 after purchasing an additional 2,778 shares during the last quarter. UBS Group AG boosted its holdings in The European Equity Fund by 186.6% in the fourth quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 7,163 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $54,000 after purchasing an additional 4,664 shares during the last quarter. Uncommon Cents Investing LLC boosted its holdings in The European Equity Fund by 3.6% in the fourth quarter. Uncommon Cents Investing LLC now owns 264,658 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,986,000 after purchasing an additional 9,100 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC lifted its holdings in The European Equity Fund by 13.0% during the 4th quarter. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC now owns 712,033 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $5,340,000 after buying an additional 81,685 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 50.16% of the company’s stock.

The European Equity Fund Trading Up 1.2 %

NYSE:EEA traded up $0.10 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $8.47. 654 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 6,460. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $8.49 and a 200-day simple moving average of $8.22. The European Equity Fund, Inc. has a 52 week low of $6.06 and a 52 week high of $8.90.

The European Equity Fund Cuts Dividend

About The European Equity Fund

The company also recently announced a semi-annual dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, May 31st. Shareholders of record on Monday, May 15th will be issued a dividend of $0.0325 per share. This represents a yield of 3.3%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, May 12th.

The European Equity Fund, Inc is a closed ended equity mutual fund launched by Deutsche Investment Management Americas Inc The fund is managed by Deutsche Asset Management International GmbH. It invests in the public equity markets of Europe. The fund seeks to invest in the stocks of companies operating across diversified sectors.

