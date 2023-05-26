The Container Store Group (NYSE:TCS) Releases FY 2023 Earnings Guidance

The Container Store Group (NYSE:TCS – Get Rating) updated its FY 2023 earnings guidance on Friday. The company provided earnings per share (EPS) guidance of $0.21-$0.31 for the period, compared to the consensus estimate of $0.75. The company issued revenue guidance of $885.00 million-$900.00 million, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $1.05 billion. The Container Store Group also updated its Q1 2023 guidance to -$0.16–$0.10 EPS.

A number of equities research analysts have weighed in on the company. TheStreet lowered The Container Store Group from a c rating to a d rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 17th. StockNews.com assumed coverage on The Container Store Group in a research note on Thursday, May 18th. They set a hold rating for the company. Finally, Lake Street Capital lowered their price objective on The Container Store Group from $7.00 to $5.00 in a research note on Wednesday, May 17th.

Shares of TCS traded down $0.01 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $2.27. The stock had a trading volume of 117,310 shares, compared to its average volume of 418,641. The Container Store Group has a 52 week low of $2.15 and a 52 week high of $8.09. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.62, a current ratio of 1.21 and a quick ratio of 0.31. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $3.08 and its 200-day moving average price is $4.09. The company has a market capitalization of $114.93 million, a P/E ratio of -0.69 and a beta of 1.45.

In other The Container Store Group news, CEO Satish Malhotra bought 33,500 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, May 19th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $2.24 per share, with a total value of $75,040.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the chief executive officer now directly owns 500,301 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,120,674.24. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink . In related news, Director Robert E. Jordan bought 27,492 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, May 18th. The stock was bought at an average price of $2.55 per share, for a total transaction of $70,104.60. Following the purchase, the director now owns 184,059 shares in the company, valued at approximately $469,350.45. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink . Also, CEO Satish Malhotra bought 33,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, May 19th. The shares were bought at an average price of $2.24 per share, with a total value of $75,040.00. Following the purchase, the chief executive officer now owns 500,301 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,120,674.24. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here . 33.40% of the stock is owned by insiders.

A number of hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Quantbot Technologies LP bought a new position in shares of The Container Store Group in the first quarter valued at $70,000. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC raised its stake in shares of The Container Store Group by 223.2% in the third quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 9,198 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $45,000 after purchasing an additional 6,352 shares during the last quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. bought a new position in shares of The Container Store Group in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $44,000. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC purchased a new stake in The Container Store Group in the 1st quarter valued at $34,000. Finally, State of Wyoming raised its position in The Container Store Group by 44.4% in the 4th quarter. State of Wyoming now owns 10,722 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $46,000 after buying an additional 3,297 shares during the last quarter. 82.78% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

The Container Store Group, Inc is a holding company, which engages in the retail of storage and organization products and solutions. It operates through The Container Store and Elfa segments. The Container Store segment is composed of retail stores, website and call centers, as well as the installation and organizational services business.

