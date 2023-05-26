The Charles Schwab Co. (NYSE:SCHW) Shares Purchased by Checchi Capital Advisers LLC

Checchi Capital Advisers LLC lifted its stake in The Charles Schwab Co. (NYSE:SCHW – Get Rating) by 2.8% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 13,893 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after buying an additional 384 shares during the period. Checchi Capital Advisers LLC’s holdings in Charles Schwab were worth $1,157,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Phocas Financial Corp. bought a new stake in shares of Charles Schwab in the fourth quarter worth $25,000. Worth Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in Charles Schwab in the first quarter worth about $32,000. Exos TFP Holdings LLC bought a new position in Charles Schwab during the third quarter worth $34,000. WFA of San Diego LLC bought a new position in Charles Schwab during the fourth quarter worth $34,000. Finally, Sittner & Nelson LLC bought a new position in Charles Schwab during the fourth quarter worth $37,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 73.49% of the company’s stock.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other Charles Schwab news, President Richard A. Wurster acquired 2,000 shares of Charles Schwab stock in a transaction on Friday, March 17th. The shares were bought at an average price of $54.39 per share, with a total value of $108,780.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the president now owns 101,391 shares in the company, valued at $5,514,656.49. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In other news, President Richard A. Wurster bought 2,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, March 17th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $54.39 per share, with a total value of $108,780.00. Following the purchase, the president now owns 101,391 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $5,514,656.49. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, CEO Walter W. Bettinger bought 50,000 shares of Charles Schwab stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, March 14th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $59.31 per share, for a total transaction of $2,965,500.00. Following the purchase, the chief executive officer now directly owns 656,501 shares in the company, valued at approximately $38,937,074.31. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders have bought 81,000 shares of company stock valued at $4,706,960. 6.60% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Charles Schwab Stock Performance

Several equities research analysts recently weighed in on the stock. Raymond James upgraded shares of Charles Schwab from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $63.00 price objective on the stock in a research note on Monday, May 15th. Credit Suisse Group raised shares of Charles Schwab from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and reduced their price target for the stock from $81.50 to $67.50 in a research note on Wednesday, March 15th. Piper Sandler lowered their target price on Charles Schwab from $83.00 to $75.00 in a report on Tuesday, April 18th. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods lowered their price objective on shares of Charles Schwab from $89.00 to $65.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, April 6th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group lowered their price objective on shares of Charles Schwab from $98.00 to $75.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, March 14th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and twelve have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $68.73.

NYSE SCHW traded down $0.22 during trading on Friday, hitting $54.02. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 3,255,642 shares, compared to its average volume of 21,233,768. The company has a quick ratio of 0.39, a current ratio of 0.39 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.74. The firm has a market cap of $95.57 billion, a P/E ratio of 14.72, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.67 and a beta of 0.88. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $51.85 and a 200 day moving average price of $69.30. The Charles Schwab Co. has a 52 week low of $45.00 and a 52 week high of $86.63.

Charles Schwab (NYSE:SCHW – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday, April 17th. The financial services provider reported $0.93 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.90 by $0.03. The firm had revenue of $5.12 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $5.13 billion. Charles Schwab had a net margin of 34.82% and a return on equity of 27.83%. The business’s revenue was up 9.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $0.77 earnings per share. Equities research analysts forecast that The Charles Schwab Co. will post 3.35 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Charles Schwab Announces Dividend

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, May 26th. Shareholders of record on Friday, May 12th will be paid a dividend of $0.25 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, May 11th. This represents a $1.00 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.85%. Charles Schwab’s dividend payout ratio is currently 27.32%.

Charles Schwab Profile

(Get Rating)

The Charles Schwab Corp. is a savings and loan holding company, which engages in the provision of wealth management, securities brokerage, banking, asset management, custody, and financial advisory services. It operates through the Investor Services and Advisor Services segments. The Investor Services segment includes retail brokerage and banking services to individual investors, and retirement plan services, as well as other corporate brokerage services, to businesses and their employees.

Further Reading

