The 600 Group (LON:SIXH) Stock Passes Below Two Hundred Day Moving Average of $9.47

Shares of The 600 Group PLC (LON:SIXH – Get Rating) passed below its 200-day moving average during trading on Wednesday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of GBX 9.47 ($0.12) and traded as low as GBX 8 ($0.10). The 600 Group shares last traded at GBX 8 ($0.10), with a volume of 0 shares trading hands.

The company has a quick ratio of 0.25, a current ratio of 2.05 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 15.27. The company’s 50 day moving average is GBX 8.38 and its 200 day moving average is GBX 9.46. The firm has a market capitalization of £7.96 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -800.00 and a beta of 0.81.

The 600 Group PLC designs, manufactures, and distributes industrial laser systems under the TYKMA Electrox and Control Micro Systems brand names in the United Kingdom, the United States, Europe, and internationally. The company provides laser solutions, including marking, drilling, cutting, and welding.

