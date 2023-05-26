Tether Price Tops $1.00 (USDT)

Tether (USDT) traded up 0% against the US dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 20:00 PM Eastern on May 25th. Tether has a market cap of $83.09 billion and $20.79 billion worth of Tether was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Tether token can currently be purchased for about $1.00 or 0.00003775 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. Over the last week, Tether has traded 0% higher against the US dollar.
Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:
- KILT Protocol (KILT) traded up 0.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.33 or 0.00001263 BTC.
- Aidi Finance (BSC) (AIDI) traded down 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.
- Zoo Token (ZOOT) traded 2.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0652 or 0.00000239 BTC.
- CareCoin (CARES) traded 2.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0809 or 0.00000297 BTC.
- OmniaVerse (OMNIA) traded up 4.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0018 or 0.00000007 BTC.
- Kitty Inu (KITTY) traded 1.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $95.84 or 0.00338062 BTC.
- Hokkaidu Inu (HOKK) traded up 0.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0004 or 0.00000002 BTC.
- Lego Coin (LEGO) traded 4.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0158 or 0.00000060 BTC.
- Jeff in Space (JEFF) traded down 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $2.75 or 0.00010076 BTC.
- Lumi Credits (LUMI) traded 2.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0090 or 0.00000034 BTC.
About Tether
Tether’s launch date was October 6th, 2014. Tether’s total supply is 86,090,638,895 tokens and its circulating supply is 83,063,097,247 tokens. Tether’s official Twitter account is @tether_to and its Facebook page is accessible here. The official website for Tether is tether.to.
Buying and Selling Tether
It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Tether directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Tether should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, Coinbase or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Tether using one of the exchanges listed above.
