Ternium S.A. (NYSE:TX) Receives Average Recommendation of “Moderate Buy” from Analysts

Shares of Ternium S.A. (NYSE:TX – Get Rating) have received a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” from the eight ratings firms that are currently covering the firm, MarketBeat Ratings reports. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and six have issued a buy recommendation on the company. The average 1 year target price among brokers that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $46.43.

A number of research analysts have commented on the company. Itau BBA Securities cut Ternium from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and upped their price target for the stock from $40.00 to $49.00 in a research note on Thursday, March 9th. StockNews.com lowered Ternium from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday. Citigroup began coverage on Ternium in a report on Wednesday, February 1st. They issued a “buy” rating and a $50.00 target price on the stock. Morgan Stanley raised Ternium from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and increased their target price for the company from $34.00 to $52.00 in a report on Monday, March 6th. Finally, HSBC raised their price objective on Ternium from $43.00 to $45.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, February 16th.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Ternium

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Lazard Asset Management LLC increased its stake in shares of Ternium by 29.0% during the fourth quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC now owns 3,681,706 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $112,512,000 after acquiring an additional 827,276 shares during the period. Ninety One UK Ltd grew its position in Ternium by 1.3% in the 1st quarter. Ninety One UK Ltd now owns 1,356,266 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $55,960,000 after purchasing an additional 17,281 shares during the last quarter. Cape Ann Asset Management Ltd grew its position in Ternium by 11.1% in the 1st quarter. Cape Ann Asset Management Ltd now owns 1,059,385 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $43,710,000 after purchasing an additional 105,900 shares during the last quarter. Prudential PLC grew its position in Ternium by 1.1% in the 4th quarter. Prudential PLC now owns 968,956 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $29,611,000 after purchasing an additional 10,619 shares during the last quarter. Finally, TT International Asset Management LTD boosted its position in shares of Ternium by 7.3% during the 3rd quarter. TT International Asset Management LTD now owns 857,402 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $23,484,000 after acquiring an additional 58,347 shares in the last quarter. 10.41% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Ternium Stock Performance

NYSE TX opened at $38.32 on Friday. Ternium has a twelve month low of $26.01 and a twelve month high of $45.81. The company has a quick ratio of 2.55, a current ratio of 4.00 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.05. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $40.21 and a 200 day moving average of $37.14.

Ternium (NYSE:TX – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, April 25th. The basic materials company reported $1.91 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.98 by $0.93. Ternium had a return on equity of 9.84% and a net margin of 8.68%. The business had revenue of $3.62 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.67 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $3.95 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was down 15.8% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities research analysts expect that Ternium will post 6.87 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Ternium Dividend Announcement

The business also recently declared a semi-annual dividend, which was paid on Monday, May 15th. Investors of record on Friday, May 5th were issued a $1.80 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, May 4th. This represents a yield of 6.9%. Ternium’s dividend payout ratio is currently 51.72%.

About Ternium

Ternium SA engages in the production of flat steel. It operates through the Steel and Mining segments. The Steel segment includes the sales of steel products. The Mining segment involves in the sales of mining products, mainly iron ore and pellets. The company was founded in September 1961 and is headquartered in Luxembourg.

Further Reading

