Tempest Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:TPST) Short Interest Update

Tempest Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:TPST – Get Rating) saw a significant growth in short interest in May. As of May 15th, there was short interest totalling 77,900 shares, a growth of 144.2% from the April 30th total of 31,900 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 238,100 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.3 days. Approximately 1.5% of the company’s stock are short sold.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Tempest Therapeutics

A hedge fund recently bought a new stake in Tempest Therapeutics stock. Millennium Management LLC bought a new stake in Tempest Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:TPST – Get Rating) during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund bought 13,675 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $29,000. Millennium Management LLC owned approximately 0.13% of Tempest Therapeutics as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. 29.32% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Tempest Therapeutics Price Performance

Tempest Therapeutics stock traded down $0.28 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $1.77. 76,693 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 161,873. The business’s 50-day moving average is $2.15 and its two-hundred day moving average is $1.80. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.81, a quick ratio of 3.28 and a current ratio of 3.28. The stock has a market capitalization of $20.51 million, a P/E ratio of -0.70 and a beta of 0.91. Tempest Therapeutics has a 12 month low of $1.06 and a 12 month high of $4.21.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Tempest Therapeutics ( NASDAQ:TPST Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, March 22nd. The company reported ($0.63) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.72) by $0.09. Equities research analysts expect that Tempest Therapeutics will post -2.19 EPS for the current fiscal year.

TPST has been the subject of several recent research reports. LADENBURG THALM/SH SH increased their price objective on Tempest Therapeutics from $8.00 to $14.00 in a report on Friday, April 28th. Piper Sandler cut their target price on Tempest Therapeutics from $10.00 to $6.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, March 23rd. Finally, HC Wainwright restated a “buy” rating and set a $35.00 target price on shares of Tempest Therapeutics in a report on Thursday, March 23rd.

Tempest Therapeutics Company Profile

Tempest Therapeutics, Inc is a clinical-stage biotechnology company, which engages in the development and discovery of small molecule drugs for the treatment of cancer. The company was founded in 2011 and is headquartered in Brisbane, CA.

