Telia Company AB (publ) (OTCMKTS:TLSNY) Short Interest Up 190.2% in May

Telia Company AB (publ) (OTCMKTS:TLSNY – Get Rating) was the target of a significant growth in short interest during the month of May. As of May 15th, there was short interest totalling 44,400 shares, a growth of 190.2% from the April 30th total of 15,300 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 131,100 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.3 days.

Telia Company AB (publ) Trading Down 2.0 %

Shares of TLSNY stock traded down $0.10 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $4.86. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 161,300 shares, compared to its average volume of 71,510. Telia Company AB has a 52-week low of $4.83 and a 52-week high of $8.49. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $5.13 and a 200 day moving average price of $5.19. The company has a quick ratio of 0.81, a current ratio of 0.88 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.40.

Telia Company AB (publ) (OTCMKTS:TLSNY – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, April 26th. The technology company reported $0.03 earnings per share for the quarter. Telia Company AB (publ) had a negative return on equity of 16.68% and a negative net margin of 15.36%. The firm had revenue of $2.21 billion during the quarter. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that Telia Company AB will post 0.25 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Telia Company AB (publ) Cuts Dividend

Analysts Set New Price Targets

The company also recently disclosed a dividend, which was paid on Monday, May 1st. Investors of record on Tuesday, April 11th were given a dividend of $0.0644 per share. This represents a yield of 4.01%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, April 10th. Telia Company AB (publ)’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently -37.14%.

A number of research analysts have issued reports on TLSNY shares. Citigroup upgraded Telia Company AB (publ) from a “sell” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday. Sanford C. Bernstein cut Telia Company AB (publ) from a “market perform” rating to an “underperform” rating in a research note on Friday, February 3rd. Four analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $33.25.

Telia Company AB (publ) Company Profile

Telia Co AB engages in the provision of network access and telecommunication services. It operates through the following geographical segments: Sweden, Finland, Norway, Denmark, Lithuania, Estonia, and TV and Media. It focuses on mobile, television, and fixed-line operations. The company was founded in 1853 and is headquartered in Solna, Sweden.

