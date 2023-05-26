Telia Company AB (publ) (OTCMKTS:TLSNY) Short Interest Up 190.2% in May

Telia Company AB (publ) (OTCMKTS:TLSNY – Get Rating) was the target of a significant growth in short interest during the month of May. As of May 15th, there was short interest totalling 44,400 shares, a growth of 190.2% from the April 30th total of 15,300 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 131,100 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.3 days.
Telia Company AB (publ) Trading Down 2.0 %
Shares of TLSNY stock traded down $0.10 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $4.86. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 161,300 shares, compared to its average volume of 71,510. Telia Company AB has a 52-week low of $4.83 and a 52-week high of $8.49. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $5.13 and a 200 day moving average price of $5.19. The company has a quick ratio of 0.81, a current ratio of 0.88 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.40.
Telia Company AB (publ) (OTCMKTS:TLSNY – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, April 26th. The technology company reported $0.03 earnings per share for the quarter. Telia Company AB (publ) had a negative return on equity of 16.68% and a negative net margin of 15.36%. The firm had revenue of $2.21 billion during the quarter. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that Telia Company AB will post 0.25 EPS for the current fiscal year.
Telia Company AB (publ) Cuts Dividend
Analysts Set New Price Targets
A number of research analysts have issued reports on TLSNY shares. Citigroup upgraded Telia Company AB (publ) from a “sell” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday. Sanford C. Bernstein cut Telia Company AB (publ) from a “market perform” rating to an “underperform” rating in a research note on Friday, February 3rd. Four analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $33.25.
Telia Company AB (publ) Company Profile
Telia Co AB engages in the provision of network access and telecommunication services. It operates through the following geographical segments: Sweden, Finland, Norway, Denmark, Lithuania, Estonia, and TV and Media. It focuses on mobile, television, and fixed-line operations. The company was founded in 1853 and is headquartered in Solna, Sweden.
Recommended Stories
- Get a free copy of the StockNews.com research report on Telia Company AB (publ) (TLSNY)
- Big Lots Becomes A Stomach Churning Value Play
- The Melt-Up In Marvell Is On; But Don’t Chase It Higher
- Is Apple a Growth Stock or a Value Stock?
- Costco’s Earnings Call Reassure Economists, Recession Cancelled
- Hot Inflation, What It Means For The Summer Rally
Receive News & Ratings for Telia Company AB (publ) Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Telia Company AB (publ) and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.