Telia Company AB (publ) (OTCMKTS:TLSNY) Short Interest Up 190.2% in May

Posted by on May 26th, 2023

Telia Company AB (publ) (OTCMKTS:TLSNYGet Rating) was the target of a significant growth in short interest during the month of May. As of May 15th, there was short interest totalling 44,400 shares, a growth of 190.2% from the April 30th total of 15,300 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 131,100 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.3 days.

Telia Company AB (publ) Trading Down 2.0 %

Shares of TLSNY stock traded down $0.10 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $4.86. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 161,300 shares, compared to its average volume of 71,510. Telia Company AB has a 52-week low of $4.83 and a 52-week high of $8.49. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $5.13 and a 200 day moving average price of $5.19. The company has a quick ratio of 0.81, a current ratio of 0.88 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.40.

Telia Company AB (publ) (OTCMKTS:TLSNYGet Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, April 26th. The technology company reported $0.03 earnings per share for the quarter. Telia Company AB (publ) had a negative return on equity of 16.68% and a negative net margin of 15.36%. The firm had revenue of $2.21 billion during the quarter. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that Telia Company AB will post 0.25 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Telia Company AB (publ) Cuts Dividend

The company also recently disclosed a dividend, which was paid on Monday, May 1st. Investors of record on Tuesday, April 11th were given a dividend of $0.0644 per share. This represents a yield of 4.01%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, April 10th. Telia Company AB (publ)’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently -37.14%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of research analysts have issued reports on TLSNY shares. Citigroup upgraded Telia Company AB (publ) from a “sell” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday. Sanford C. Bernstein cut Telia Company AB (publ) from a “market perform” rating to an “underperform” rating in a research note on Friday, February 3rd. Four analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $33.25.

Telia Company AB (publ) Company Profile

Telia Co AB engages in the provision of network access and telecommunication services. It operates through the following geographical segments: Sweden, Finland, Norway, Denmark, Lithuania, Estonia, and TV and Media. It focuses on mobile, television, and fixed-line operations. The company was founded in 1853 and is headquartered in Solna, Sweden.

Recommended Stories

