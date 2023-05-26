TC Bancshares, Inc. (NASDAQ:TCBC) Short Interest Update

TC Bancshares, Inc. (NASDAQ:TCBC – Get Rating) was the target of a significant decrease in short interest in May. As of May 15th, there was short interest totalling 2,800 shares, a decrease of 62.2% from the April 30th total of 7,400 shares. Approximately 0.1% of the shares of the stock are sold short. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 7,200 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.4 days.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On TC Bancshares

Large investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Brown Advisory Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of TC Bancshares in the 3rd quarter valued at $144,000. Arcus Capital Partners LLC acquired a new stake in shares of TC Bancshares in the 1st quarter valued at $173,000. Thomasville National Bank boosted its holdings in shares of TC Bancshares by 108.1% in the 1st quarter. Thomasville National Bank now owns 57,750 shares of the company’s stock valued at $840,000 after purchasing an additional 30,000 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of TC Bancshares by 6.7% in the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 161,361 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,277,000 after purchasing an additional 10,098 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 15.89% of the company’s stock.

Get TC Bancshares alerts:

TC Bancshares Trading Up 0.3 %

NASDAQ:TCBC traded up $0.04 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $14.11. 10,129 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 6,667. The business has a 50 day moving average of $14.26 and a 200 day moving average of $14.97. TC Bancshares has a 1-year low of $13.00 and a 1-year high of $17.27.

About TC Bancshares

TC Bancshares, Inc operates as the holding company for TC Federal Bank that provides various banking services for individual and commercial customers in the United States. It accepts various deposit products, including personal checking accounts, business checking accounts, savings accounts, money market accounts, and certificates of deposit.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for TC Bancshares Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for TC Bancshares and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.