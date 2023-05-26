Target (NYSE:TGT) Issues FY 2023 Earnings Guidance

Target (NYSE:TGT – Get Rating) issued an update on its FY 2023 earnings guidance on Friday morning. The company provided EPS guidance of $7.75-$8.75 for the period, compared to the consensus EPS estimate of $8.44. The company issued revenue guidance of -. Target also updated its Q2 2023 guidance to $1.30-$1.70 EPS.

Target Trading Down 1.7 %

NYSE:TGT traded down $2.34 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $138.41. 1,608,510 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 3,292,682. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $158.97 and a 200-day simple moving average of $160.51. The company has a current ratio of 0.88, a quick ratio of 0.18 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.38. Target has a fifty-two week low of $137.16 and a fifty-two week high of $183.89. The firm has a market capitalization of $63.88 billion, a P/E ratio of 23.98, a PEG ratio of 1.12 and a beta of 1.02.

Target (NYSE:TGT – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 17th. The retailer reported $2.05 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.76 by $0.29. The firm had revenue of $24.95 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $25.28 billion. Target had a net margin of 2.49% and a return on equity of 24.49%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up .5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $2.19 EPS. As a group, research analysts expect that Target will post 8.29 earnings per share for the current year.

Target Announces Dividend

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Saturday, June 10th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, May 17th will be paid a $1.08 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, May 16th. This represents a $4.32 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.12%. Target’s dividend payout ratio is currently 73.59%.

Several research firms have recently weighed in on TGT. TheStreet upgraded shares of Target from a c+ rating to a b- rating in a research note on Thursday, February 16th. Piper Sandler lifted their price objective on shares of Target from $200.00 to $220.00 and gave the company an overweight rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 8th. Telsey Advisory Group reiterated an outperform rating and issued a $185.00 price objective on shares of Target in a research note on Wednesday, March 1st. Cowen decreased their price target on shares of Target from $210.00 to $200.00 and set an outperform rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, February 15th. Finally, Roth Capital restated a neutral rating on shares of Target in a research note on Wednesday, March 1st. Thirteen analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, sixteen have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Target has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus target price of $181.69.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In related news, CAO Matthew A. Liegel sold 1,459 shares of Target stock in a transaction on Thursday, May 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $160.75, for a total value of $234,534.25. Following the transaction, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 3,748 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $602,491. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. In related news, CAO Matthew A. Liegel sold 1,459 shares of Target stock in a transaction on Thursday, May 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $160.75, for a total value of $234,534.25. Following the sale, the chief accounting officer now owns 3,748 shares in the company, valued at $602,491. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, insider Brian C. Cornell sold 35,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, March 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $158.98, for a total transaction of $5,564,300.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 191,272 shares in the company, valued at approximately $30,408,422.56. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 0.29% of the company’s stock.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Target

A number of hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Penserra Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in Target in the 4th quarter worth about $35,000. Quarry LP boosted its holdings in shares of Target by 212.6% in the first quarter. Quarry LP now owns 347 shares of the retailer’s stock worth $57,000 after buying an additional 236 shares during the last quarter. Castleview Partners LLC purchased a new stake in Target during the first quarter valued at approximately $64,000. Coppell Advisory Solutions Corp. bought a new position in Target in the fourth quarter worth approximately $66,000. Finally, GeoWealth Management LLC bought a new position in Target in the first quarter worth approximately $81,000. Institutional investors own 78.86% of the company’s stock.

About Target

Target Corp. engages in the operation and ownership of general merchandise stores. It offers food assortments including perishables, dry grocery, dairy, and frozen items. The company was founded by George Draper Dayton in 1902 and is headquartered in Minneapolis, MN.

