Taikisha Ltd (OTCMKTS:TKIAF) Sees Large Decrease in Short Interest

Taikisha Ltd (OTCMKTS:TKIAF – Get Rating) was the target of a large decline in short interest in the month of May. As of May 15th, there was short interest totalling 400 shares, a decline of 89.5% from the April 30th total of 3,800 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 0 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently ∞ days.

Taikisha Price Performance

Taikisha has a one year low of $21.43 and a one year high of $24.60.

Taikisha Company Profile

Taikisha Ltd. engages in the design and construction of heating, ventilation, air conditioning, and paint finishing systems. Its operations are carried out through the following segments: Green Technology Systems and Paint Finishing Systems. The Green Technology Systems segment encompasses construction and installation of HVAC facilities, cleanrooms, plumbing and sanitary equipment, treatment systems, and HVAC facilities for buildings, factories, industrial plants, laboratories, hospitals, and schools.

