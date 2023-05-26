SYSTM Wealth Solutions LLC Takes Position in Synopsys, Inc. (NASDAQ:SNPS)

SYSTM Wealth Solutions LLC acquired a new stake in Synopsys, Inc. (NASDAQ:SNPS – Get Rating) in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm acquired 3,647 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,164,000.

Other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. Kistler Tiffany Companies LLC bought a new position in Synopsys during the fourth quarter worth about $32,000. Altshuler Shaham Ltd bought a new position in Synopsys during the third quarter worth about $35,000. Raleigh Capital Management Inc. lifted its position in Synopsys by 78.6% during the fourth quarter. Raleigh Capital Management Inc. now owns 125 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $40,000 after acquiring an additional 55 shares during the last quarter. TCI Wealth Advisors Inc. lifted its position in Synopsys by 166.2% during the fourth quarter. TCI Wealth Advisors Inc. now owns 173 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $55,000 after acquiring an additional 108 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Glass Jacobson Investment Advisors llc acquired a new stake in Synopsys during the fourth quarter worth approximately $57,000. Institutional investors own 84.68% of the company’s stock.

Get Synopsys alerts:

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, insider John F. Runkel, Jr. sold 2,142 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, May 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $413.03, for a total value of $884,710.26. Following the sale, the insider now owns 25,147 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $10,386,465.41. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. In other Synopsys news, insider John F. Runkel, Jr. sold 2,142 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, May 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $413.03, for a total transaction of $884,710.26. Following the sale, the insider now owns 25,147 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $10,386,465.41. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, CAO Sudhindra Kankanwadi sold 4,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, April 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $391.43, for a total transaction of $1,565,720.00. Following the sale, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 16,758 shares in the company, valued at approximately $6,559,583.94. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.69% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Synopsys Stock Up 1.5 %

A number of equities research analysts have recently weighed in on SNPS shares. Rosenblatt Securities lifted their price target on shares of Synopsys from $420.00 to $448.00 in a research report on Thursday, May 18th. StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Synopsys in a research report on Thursday, May 18th. They issued a “buy” rating for the company. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their price target on shares of Synopsys from $410.00 to $420.00 in a research report on Thursday, May 18th. Robert W. Baird boosted their price objective on shares of Synopsys from $445.00 to $447.00 in a research report on Thursday, May 18th. Finally, Needham & Company LLC boosted their price objective on shares of Synopsys from $420.00 to $450.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 16th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $434.70.

Shares of NASDAQ SNPS traded up $6.38 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $440.58. 200,976 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 781,437. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $378.67 and its 200-day moving average price is $354.04. The stock has a market cap of $67.04 billion, a P/E ratio of 73.86, a PEG ratio of 3.51 and a beta of 1.18. Synopsys, Inc. has a one year low of $267.00 and a one year high of $442.00.

Synopsys (NASDAQ:SNPS – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 17th. The semiconductor company reported $2.54 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.47 by $0.07. Synopsys had a net margin of 17.41% and a return on equity of 16.29%. The company had revenue of $1.40 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.38 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $1.89 earnings per share. Synopsys’s revenue for the quarter was up 9.1% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that Synopsys, Inc. will post 7.2 EPS for the current year.

Synopsys Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Synopsys, Inc engages in the provision of software products and consulting services in the electronic design automation industry. It operates through the following segments: Semiconductor and System Design, and Software Integrity. The Semiconductor and System Design segment includes the EDA, IP and System Integration.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Synopsys Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Synopsys and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.