SYSTM Wealth Solutions LLC Purchases Shares of 25,856 eBay Inc. (NASDAQ:EBAY)

SYSTM Wealth Solutions LLC bought a new position in eBay Inc. (NASDAQ:EBAY – Get Rating) during the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund bought 25,856 shares of the e-commerce company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,072,000.

Several other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Signaturefd LLC increased its holdings in shares of eBay by 3.3% in the fourth quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 6,704 shares of the e-commerce company’s stock worth $278,000 after purchasing an additional 215 shares during the last quarter. Lingohr & Partner Asset Management GmbH increased its stake in eBay by 2.8% during the third quarter. Lingohr & Partner Asset Management GmbH now owns 8,708 shares of the e-commerce company’s stock worth $347,000 after acquiring an additional 237 shares during the last quarter. Eagle Bay Advisors LLC increased its stake in eBay by 49.0% during the third quarter. Eagle Bay Advisors LLC now owns 736 shares of the e-commerce company’s stock worth $27,000 after acquiring an additional 242 shares during the last quarter. Quent Capital LLC increased its stake in eBay by 8.5% during the third quarter. Quent Capital LLC now owns 3,215 shares of the e-commerce company’s stock worth $118,000 after acquiring an additional 253 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Prestige Wealth Management Group LLC increased its stake in eBay by 24.8% during the fourth quarter. Prestige Wealth Management Group LLC now owns 1,313 shares of the e-commerce company’s stock worth $54,000 after acquiring an additional 261 shares during the last quarter. 85.51% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Get eBay alerts:

eBay Stock Performance

NASDAQ:EBAY traded up $0.32 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $43.94. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 401,988 shares, compared to its average volume of 4,685,161. eBay Inc. has a 1 year low of $35.92 and a 1 year high of $52.23. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.43, a current ratio of 2.68 and a quick ratio of 2.68. The stock has a market cap of $23.50 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 36.35, a PEG ratio of 1.33 and a beta of 1.35. The business’s fifty day moving average is $44.01 and its two-hundred day moving average is $44.69.

eBay Dividend Announcement

eBay ( NASDAQ:EBAY Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 22nd. The e-commerce company reported $1.07 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.06 by $0.01. eBay had a net margin of 6.51% and a return on equity of 35.65%. The company had revenue of $2.51 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.46 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $0.89 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was down 3.9% on a year-over-year basis. Analysts anticipate that eBay Inc. will post 3.35 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 16th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, June 1st will be paid a dividend of $0.25 per share. This represents a $1.00 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.28%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, May 31st. eBay’s payout ratio is currently 83.33%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several brokerages have weighed in on EBAY. Sanford C. Bernstein boosted their price objective on eBay from $45.00 to $50.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 27th. Benchmark boosted their target price on eBay from $58.00 to $60.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 27th. Susquehanna boosted their target price on eBay from $42.00 to $43.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday, February 27th. Cowen dropped their target price on eBay from $48.00 to $46.00 in a research report on Thursday, February 23rd. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft boosted their target price on eBay from $50.00 to $53.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 27th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, fourteen have given a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $49.30.

Insider Transactions at eBay

In other eBay news, SVP Cornelius Boone sold 5,500 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, May 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $44.67, for a total value of $245,685.00. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now owns 44,982 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,009,345.94. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Corporate insiders own 0.17% of the company’s stock.

About eBay

(Get Rating)

eBay, Inc is a commerce company, whose platforms include an online marketplace and its localized counterparts, including off-platform businesses in South Korea, Japan, and Turkey, as well as eBay’s suite of mobile apps. Its technologies and services are designed to give buyers choice and a breadth of relevant inventory and to enable sellers worldwide to organize and offer their inventory for sale, virtually anytime and anywhere.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding EBAY? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for eBay Inc. (NASDAQ:EBAY – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for eBay Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for eBay and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.