SYSTM Wealth Solutions LLC Purchases Shares of 1,865 ASML Holding (NASDAQ:ASML)

SYSTM Wealth Solutions LLC purchased a new stake in ASML Holding (NASDAQ:ASML – Get Rating) in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor purchased 1,865 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,019,000.

Other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Accurate Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of ASML in the 4th quarter worth approximately $25,000. Clearstead Trust LLC acquired a new stake in ASML during the 4th quarter valued at $44,000. Ritter Daniher Financial Advisory LLC DE bought a new position in ASML in the 4th quarter valued at $44,000. Financial Management Professionals Inc. boosted its position in ASML by 69.5% in the 4th quarter. Financial Management Professionals Inc. now owns 100 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $55,000 after buying an additional 41 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Hollencrest Capital Management bought a new position in ASML in the 4th quarter valued at $57,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 18.61% of the company’s stock.

ASML Stock Up 2.1 %

Shares of ASML traded up $14.82 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $723.30. The stock had a trading volume of 308,717 shares, compared to its average volume of 988,295. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $653.02 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $626.46. ASML Holding has a twelve month low of $363.15 and a twelve month high of $724.18. The firm has a market cap of $285.41 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 39.14, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.11 and a beta of 1.47. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.40, a current ratio of 1.28 and a quick ratio of 0.88.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

About ASML

ASML has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. StockNews.com assumed coverage on ASML in a research report on Thursday, May 18th. They issued a “buy” rating on the stock. Argus raised their price target on ASML from $590.00 to $775.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 26th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their price target on ASML from $710.00 to $752.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 26th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus lowered ASML from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, April 25th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, ASML has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $688.92.

ASML Holding NV engages in the development, production, marketing, sales, upgrading and servicing of advanced semiconductor equipment systems. It includes lithography, metrology and inspection systems. It operates through the following geographical segments: Japan, South Korea, Singapore, Taiwan, Chine, Rest of Asia, Netherlands, Europe, the Middle East and Africa (EMEA), and United States.

