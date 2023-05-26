SYSTM Wealth Solutions LLC Purchases Shares of 1,865 ASML Holding (NASDAQ:ASML)

SYSTM Wealth Solutions LLC purchased a new stake in ASML Holding (NASDAQ:ASML – Get Rating) in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor purchased 1,865 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,019,000.
Other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Accurate Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of ASML in the 4th quarter worth approximately $25,000. Clearstead Trust LLC acquired a new stake in ASML during the 4th quarter valued at $44,000. Ritter Daniher Financial Advisory LLC DE bought a new position in ASML in the 4th quarter valued at $44,000. Financial Management Professionals Inc. boosted its position in ASML by 69.5% in the 4th quarter. Financial Management Professionals Inc. now owns 100 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $55,000 after buying an additional 41 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Hollencrest Capital Management bought a new position in ASML in the 4th quarter valued at $57,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 18.61% of the company’s stock.
ASML Stock Up 2.1 %
Shares of ASML traded up $14.82 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $723.30. The stock had a trading volume of 308,717 shares, compared to its average volume of 988,295. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $653.02 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $626.46. ASML Holding has a twelve month low of $363.15 and a twelve month high of $724.18. The firm has a market cap of $285.41 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 39.14, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.11 and a beta of 1.47. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.40, a current ratio of 1.28 and a quick ratio of 0.88.
About ASML
ASML Holding NV engages in the development, production, marketing, sales, upgrading and servicing of advanced semiconductor equipment systems. It includes lithography, metrology and inspection systems. It operates through the following geographical segments: Japan, South Korea, Singapore, Taiwan, Chine, Rest of Asia, Netherlands, Europe, the Middle East and Africa (EMEA), and United States.
