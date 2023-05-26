Synchrony Financial (NYSE:SYF) Receives $37.00 Average Price Target from Brokerages

Shares of Synchrony Financial (NYSE:SYF – Get Rating) have earned a consensus rating of “Hold” from the seventeen research firms that are presently covering the stock, Marketbeat reports. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have given a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company. The average 12 month target price among brokerages that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $37.00.

Several research analysts have weighed in on the stock. StockNews.com cut shares of Synchrony Financial from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday. Oppenheimer raised shares of Synchrony Financial from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $35.00 price target on the stock in a report on Friday, March 17th. BMO Capital Markets decreased their target price on shares of Synchrony Financial from $53.00 to $51.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, April 20th. Citigroup decreased their target price on shares of Synchrony Financial from $45.00 to $44.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, April 19th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group decreased their target price on shares of Synchrony Financial from $41.00 to $35.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, April 5th.

Get Synchrony Financial alerts:

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, insider Alberto Casellas sold 39,460 shares of Synchrony Financial stock in a transaction on Monday, February 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $36.14, for a total transaction of $1,426,084.40. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 70,040 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,531,245.60. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. In related news, insider Alberto Casellas sold 39,460 shares of Synchrony Financial stock in a transaction on Monday, February 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $36.14, for a total transaction of $1,426,084.40. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 70,040 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,531,245.60. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, insider Bart Schaller sold 11,071 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, March 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $36.25, for a total transaction of $401,323.75. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 71,664 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,597,820. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.65% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Synchrony Financial

Synchrony Financial Stock Down 0.2 %

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Ellevest Inc. increased its position in shares of Synchrony Financial by 59.0% during the third quarter. Ellevest Inc. now owns 6,012 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $169,000 after acquiring an additional 2,231 shares in the last quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. grew its position in shares of Synchrony Financial by 6.9% during the 4th quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 211,497 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $6,950,000 after acquiring an additional 13,571 shares during the period. Brinker Capital Investments LLC grew its position in shares of Synchrony Financial by 9.3% during the 4th quarter. Brinker Capital Investments LLC now owns 44,060 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,448,000 after acquiring an additional 3,747 shares during the period. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC bought a new position in shares of Synchrony Financial during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $241,000. Finally, Toronto Dominion Bank grew its position in shares of Synchrony Financial by 18.6% during the 4th quarter. Toronto Dominion Bank now owns 256,621 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $8,428,000 after acquiring an additional 40,313 shares during the period. 95.97% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Shares of SYF stock opened at $30.00 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.20, a quick ratio of 1.22 and a current ratio of 1.22. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $28.88 and its 200-day moving average is $32.77. The stock has a market cap of $12.86 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 5.28, a PEG ratio of 1.45 and a beta of 1.58. Synchrony Financial has a 52-week low of $26.59 and a 52-week high of $40.88.

Synchrony Financial (NYSE:SYF – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, April 19th. The financial services provider reported $1.35 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.37 by ($0.02). The company had revenue of $4.79 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.02 billion. Synchrony Financial had a net margin of 14.93% and a return on equity of 21.68%. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $1.73 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts predict that Synchrony Financial will post 4.89 EPS for the current year.

Synchrony Financial declared that its Board of Directors has authorized a share repurchase program on Tuesday, April 25th that permits the company to buyback $1.00 billion in shares. This buyback authorization permits the financial services provider to buy up to 8% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares buyback programs are typically a sign that the company’s leadership believes its shares are undervalued.

Synchrony Financial Announces Dividend

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, May 12th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, May 2nd were paid a dividend of $0.23 per share. This represents a $0.92 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.07%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, May 1st. Synchrony Financial’s payout ratio is currently 16.20%.

Synchrony Financial Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Synchrony Financial engages in the provision of consumer financial services. The firm is also involved in managing credit products through the following sales platforms: Home and Auto, Digital, Diversified and Value, Health and Wellness, and Lifestyle. The company was founded on September 12, 2003 and is headquartered in Stamford, CT.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Synchrony Financial Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Synchrony Financial and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.