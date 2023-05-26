Synchrony Financial (NYSE:SYF) Receives $37.00 Average Price Target from Brokerages

Shares of Synchrony Financial (NYSE:SYFGet Rating) have earned a consensus rating of “Hold” from the seventeen research firms that are presently covering the stock, Marketbeat reports. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have given a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company. The average 12 month target price among brokerages that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $37.00.

Several research analysts have weighed in on the stock. StockNews.com cut shares of Synchrony Financial from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday. Oppenheimer raised shares of Synchrony Financial from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $35.00 price target on the stock in a report on Friday, March 17th. BMO Capital Markets decreased their target price on shares of Synchrony Financial from $53.00 to $51.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, April 20th. Citigroup decreased their target price on shares of Synchrony Financial from $45.00 to $44.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, April 19th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group decreased their target price on shares of Synchrony Financial from $41.00 to $35.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, April 5th.

In related news, insider Alberto Casellas sold 39,460 shares of Synchrony Financial stock in a transaction on Monday, February 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $36.14, for a total transaction of $1,426,084.40. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 70,040 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,531,245.60. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. In related news, insider Alberto Casellas sold 39,460 shares of Synchrony Financial stock in a transaction on Monday, February 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $36.14, for a total transaction of $1,426,084.40. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 70,040 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,531,245.60. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, insider Bart Schaller sold 11,071 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, March 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $36.25, for a total transaction of $401,323.75. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 71,664 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,597,820. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.65% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Ellevest Inc. increased its position in shares of Synchrony Financial by 59.0% during the third quarter. Ellevest Inc. now owns 6,012 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $169,000 after acquiring an additional 2,231 shares in the last quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. grew its position in shares of Synchrony Financial by 6.9% during the 4th quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 211,497 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $6,950,000 after acquiring an additional 13,571 shares during the period. Brinker Capital Investments LLC grew its position in shares of Synchrony Financial by 9.3% during the 4th quarter. Brinker Capital Investments LLC now owns 44,060 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,448,000 after acquiring an additional 3,747 shares during the period. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC bought a new position in shares of Synchrony Financial during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $241,000. Finally, Toronto Dominion Bank grew its position in shares of Synchrony Financial by 18.6% during the 4th quarter. Toronto Dominion Bank now owns 256,621 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $8,428,000 after acquiring an additional 40,313 shares during the period. 95.97% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Shares of SYF stock opened at $30.00 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.20, a quick ratio of 1.22 and a current ratio of 1.22. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $28.88 and its 200-day moving average is $32.77. The stock has a market cap of $12.86 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 5.28, a PEG ratio of 1.45 and a beta of 1.58. Synchrony Financial has a 52-week low of $26.59 and a 52-week high of $40.88.

Synchrony Financial (NYSE:SYFGet Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, April 19th. The financial services provider reported $1.35 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.37 by ($0.02). The company had revenue of $4.79 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.02 billion. Synchrony Financial had a net margin of 14.93% and a return on equity of 21.68%. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $1.73 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts predict that Synchrony Financial will post 4.89 EPS for the current year.

Synchrony Financial declared that its Board of Directors has authorized a share repurchase program on Tuesday, April 25th that permits the company to buyback $1.00 billion in shares. This buyback authorization permits the financial services provider to buy up to 8% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares buyback programs are typically a sign that the company’s leadership believes its shares are undervalued.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, May 12th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, May 2nd were paid a dividend of $0.23 per share. This represents a $0.92 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.07%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, May 1st. Synchrony Financial’s payout ratio is currently 16.20%.

Synchrony Financial engages in the provision of consumer financial services. The firm is also involved in managing credit products through the following sales platforms: Home and Auto, Digital, Diversified and Value, Health and Wellness, and Lifestyle. The company was founded on September 12, 2003 and is headquartered in Stamford, CT.

