Sylogist Ltd. (OTCMKTS:SYZLF) Short Interest Up 900.0% in May

Sylogist Ltd. (OTCMKTS:SYZLF – Get Rating) was the target of a large increase in short interest during the month of May. As of May 15th, there was short interest totalling 15,000 shares, an increase of 900.0% from the April 30th total of 1,500 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 2,200 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 6.8 days.
Sylogist Stock Up 1.0 %
SYZLF stock traded up $0.04 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $4.47. The company had a trading volume of 4,300 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,714. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $4.13 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $4.25. Sylogist has a 52 week low of $3.16 and a 52 week high of $6.54.
Sylogist Company Profile
Read More
- Get a free copy of the StockNews.com research report on Sylogist (SYZLF)
- Big Lots Becomes A Stomach Churning Value Play
- The Melt-Up In Marvell Is On; But Don’t Chase It Higher
- Is Apple a Growth Stock or a Value Stock?
- Costco’s Earnings Call Reassure Economists, Recession Cancelled
- Hot Inflation, What It Means For The Summer Rally
Receive News & Ratings for Sylogist Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Sylogist and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.