Sylogist Ltd. (OTCMKTS:SYZLF) Short Interest Up 900.0% in May

Sylogist Ltd. (OTCMKTS:SYZLF – Get Rating) was the target of a large increase in short interest during the month of May. As of May 15th, there was short interest totalling 15,000 shares, an increase of 900.0% from the April 30th total of 1,500 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 2,200 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 6.8 days.

Sylogist Stock Up 1.0 %

SYZLF stock traded up $0.04 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $4.47. The company had a trading volume of 4,300 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,714. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $4.13 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $4.25. Sylogist has a 52 week low of $3.16 and a 52 week high of $6.54.

Sylogist Company Profile

Sylogist Ltd. is a software company, which engages in the provision of enterprise resource planning solutions, including fund accounting, grant management, and payroll to public service organizations. The firm’s solutions include K-12 school districts and boards, government and public sector, nonprofit organizations, international non-governmental organizations, justice and public safety, and manufacturing and distribution.

