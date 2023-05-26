SVB Financial Group (NASDAQ:SIVB) Coverage Initiated by Analysts at StockNews.com

StockNews.com began coverage on shares of SVB Financial Group (NASDAQ:SIVB – Get Rating) in a research report released on Monday. The brokerage issued a sell rating on the bank’s stock.

A number of other analysts have also issued reports on the company. Wedbush lowered their target price on SVB Financial Group from $250.00 to $200.00 and set a neutral rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, March 9th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered their target price on SVB Financial Group from $300.00 to $270.00 and set an overweight rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, March 9th. Piper Sandler lowered their target price on SVB Financial Group from $250.00 to $195.00 and set a buy rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, March 9th. The Goldman Sachs Group lifted their price objective on SVB Financial Group from $280.00 to $312.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a report on Friday, March 3rd. Finally, Truist Financial lowered SVB Financial Group from a buy rating to a hold rating and decreased their price objective for the stock from $174.00 to $100.00 in a report on Friday, March 10th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have given a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of Hold and an average price target of $338.39.

SVB Financial Group Stock Performance

SIVB opened at $0.40 on Monday. The firm has a market capitalization of $23.66 million, a P/E ratio of 0.02, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.91 and a beta of 1.57. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $15.36 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $165.00. The company has a quick ratio of 0.48, a current ratio of 0.48 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.42. SVB Financial Group has a 12-month low of $39.40 and a 12-month high of $597.16.

Insider Buying and Selling at SVB Financial Group

Institutional Investors Weigh In On SVB Financial Group

In other news, CEO Gregory W. Becker sold 12,451 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, February 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $287.42, for a total transaction of $3,578,666.42. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 92,552 shares in the company, valued at $26,601,295.84. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink . In related news, CEO Gregory W. Becker sold 12,451 shares of SVB Financial Group stock in a transaction on Monday, February 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $287.42, for a total transaction of $3,578,666.42. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 92,552 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $26,601,295.84. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website . Also, CFO Daniel J. Beck sold 2,000 shares of SVB Financial Group stock in a transaction on Monday, February 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $287.59, for a total value of $575,180.00. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 4,207 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,209,891.13. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Corporate insiders own 0.62% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. grew its stake in shares of SVB Financial Group by 100.0% during the first quarter. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. now owns 72 shares of the bank’s stock worth $40,000 after purchasing an additional 36 shares during the period. Ronald Blue Trust Inc. grew its stake in SVB Financial Group by 243.5% in the fourth quarter. Ronald Blue Trust Inc. now owns 79 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $26,000 after acquiring an additional 56 shares during the period. MV Capital Management Inc. grew its stake in SVB Financial Group by 169.0% in the fourth quarter. MV Capital Management Inc. now owns 113 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $26,000 after acquiring an additional 71 shares during the period. Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV grew its stake in SVB Financial Group by 500.0% in the fourth quarter. Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV now owns 120 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $28,000 after acquiring an additional 100 shares during the period. Finally, Glassman Wealth Services grew its stake in SVB Financial Group by 103.2% in the fourth quarter. Glassman Wealth Services now owns 126 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $29,000 after acquiring an additional 64 shares during the period. 92.35% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About SVB Financial Group

(Get Rating)

SVB Financial Group is a holding company, which engages in the provision of banking and financial services to clients primarily in the technology and life science/healthcare industries, as well as global private equity and venture capital clients. It operates through the following segments: Silicon Valley Bank, SVB Private, SVB Capital, and SVB Securities.

Featured Articles

