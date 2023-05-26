Surgery Partners, Inc. (NASDAQ:SGRY) Receives $43.27 Average Target Price from Brokerages

Surgery Partners, Inc. (NASDAQ:SGRY – Get Rating) has received an average recommendation of “Moderate Buy” from the twelve research firms that are currently covering the stock, Marketbeat.com reports. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company. The average 1 year target price among analysts that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $43.27.

SGRY has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. Citigroup increased their price objective on Surgery Partners from $40.00 to $47.00 in a research report on Tuesday, May 2nd. Mizuho initiated coverage on Surgery Partners in a research report on Friday, May 12th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $48.00 target price for the company. Cantor Fitzgerald began coverage on Surgery Partners in a research report on Thursday, April 20th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $43.00 price objective for the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut their target price on Surgery Partners from $45.00 to $40.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, March 2nd. Finally, Benchmark reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $47.00 target price on shares of Surgery Partners in a research note on Monday, March 6th.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other news, CEO Jason Eric Evans sold 20,042 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, February 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $33.53, for a total value of $672,008.26. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 369,904 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $12,402,881.12. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. In related news, CEO Jason Eric Evans sold 20,042 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, February 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $33.53, for a total transaction of $672,008.26. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 369,904 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $12,402,881.12. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, insider Bradley R. Owens sold 7,191 shares of Surgery Partners stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, May 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $36.31, for a total value of $261,105.21. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 74,189 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,693,802.59. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 75,634 shares of company stock worth $2,526,594 in the last three months. Insiders own 3.30% of the company’s stock.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Surgery Partners

Surgery Partners Trading Down 2.9 %

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of SGRY. Ellevest Inc. raised its position in shares of Surgery Partners by 123.8% in the first quarter. Ellevest Inc. now owns 817 shares of the company’s stock valued at $28,000 after buying an additional 452 shares in the last quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Surgery Partners by 85.5% during the fourth quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 1,033 shares of the company’s stock valued at $29,000 after purchasing an additional 476 shares during the period. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC raised its holdings in shares of Surgery Partners by 284.7% during the first quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 1,054 shares of the company’s stock valued at $36,000 after purchasing an additional 780 shares during the period. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC lifted its position in Surgery Partners by 187.1% in the 1st quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 1,229 shares of the company’s stock valued at $42,000 after acquiring an additional 801 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC lifted its position in Surgery Partners by 139.8% in the 3rd quarter. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC now owns 1,379 shares of the company’s stock valued at $32,000 after acquiring an additional 804 shares in the last quarter.

Surgery Partners stock opened at $34.13 on Friday. Surgery Partners has a 52 week low of $20.46 and a 52 week high of $41.80. The company has a market capitalization of $4.32 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -37.10 and a beta of 2.74. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $35.69 and a 200 day moving average price of $32.03. The company has a quick ratio of 1.68, a current ratio of 1.83 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.86.

Surgery Partners (NASDAQ:SGRY – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, May 1st. The company reported $0.05 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.04) by $0.09. The firm had revenue of $666.20 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $644.16 million. Surgery Partners had a positive return on equity of 0.59% and a negative net margin of 3.51%. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Surgery Partners will post 0.31 EPS for the current year.

Surgery Partners Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Surgery Partners, Inc is healthcare services holding company, which engages in the provision of solutions for surgical and related ancillary care in support of its patients and physicians. It operates through the following business segments: Surgical Facility Services, Ancillary Services, and Optical Services.

See Also

