Sun Country Airlines (NASDAQ:SNCY) Shares Gap Up to $17.54

Sun Country Airlines Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:SNCY – Get Rating)’s stock price gapped up before the market opened on Friday . The stock had previously closed at $17.54, but opened at $18.00. Sun Country Airlines shares last traded at $18.78, with a volume of 157,221 shares.

A number of analysts have recently commented on the company. Barclays boosted their price objective on Sun Country Airlines from $21.00 to $27.00 in a research note on Friday, March 10th. TheStreet raised Sun Country Airlines from a “d” rating to a “c-” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 3rd. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Sun Country Airlines presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $23.78.

The stock has a market cap of $1.05 billion, a P/E ratio of 21.59 and a beta of 1.46. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $18.67 and a 200-day simple moving average of $19.05. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.10, a quick ratio of 0.87 and a current ratio of 0.89.

Sun Country Airlines ( NASDAQ:SNCY Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Friday, April 28th. The company reported $0.68 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.57 by $0.11. The company had revenue of $294.12 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $283.05 million. Sun Country Airlines had a net margin of 5.44% and a return on equity of 10.68%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 29.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $0.20 earnings per share. On average, equities analysts expect that Sun Country Airlines Holdings, Inc. will post 1.87 earnings per share for the current year.

In related news, VP William Trousdale sold 2,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, May 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $18.23, for a total value of $45,575.00. Following the transaction, the vice president now owns 14,431 shares in the company, valued at $263,077.13. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this link. In other news, VP William Trousdale sold 2,500 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $18.23, for a total transaction of $45,575.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 14,431 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $263,077.13. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, insider Eric Levenhagen sold 4,708 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, March 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $18.63, for a total transaction of $87,710.04. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 14,790 shares in the company, valued at $275,537.70. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 32,784 shares of company stock valued at $608,405 over the last 90 days. 3.30% of the stock is owned by insiders.

A number of hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of SNCY. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. lifted its position in Sun Country Airlines by 31.0% during the first quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 2,323 shares of the company’s stock valued at $61,000 after purchasing an additional 550 shares during the period. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company lifted its position in Sun Country Airlines by 4.7% during the fourth quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 13,126 shares of the company’s stock valued at $208,000 after purchasing an additional 592 shares during the last quarter. Putnam Investments LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Sun Country Airlines by 0.3% in the 4th quarter. Putnam Investments LLC now owns 215,851 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,423,000 after acquiring an additional 703 shares during the last quarter. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC increased its stake in Sun Country Airlines by 48.7% in the 1st quarter. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC now owns 2,212 shares of the company’s stock worth $45,000 after buying an additional 724 shares during the period. Finally, Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. increased its stake in Sun Country Airlines by 0.3% in the 1st quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 246,268 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,048,000 after buying an additional 791 shares during the period.

Sun Country Airlines Holdings, Inc, an air carrier company, provides scheduled passenger, air cargo, charter air transportation, and related services in the United States, Latin America, and internationally. As of December 31, 2021, the company operated a fleet of 48 aircraft, including 36 passenger and 12 cargo aircraft.

