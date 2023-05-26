Substratum Price Tops $0.0004 on Major Exchanges (SUB)

Substratum (SUB) traded 40.8% lower against the dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 22:00 PM ET on May 25th. Substratum has a total market capitalization of $171,138.92 and approximately $0.24 worth of Substratum was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Substratum token can currently be purchased for $0.0004 or 0.00000001 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. In the last week, Substratum has traded 0% lower against the dollar.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Toncoin (TON) traded down 2.3% against the dollar and now trades at $1.92 or 0.00007270 BTC.

Geegoopuzzle (GGP) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $5.57 or 0.00021092 BTC.

Axie Infinity (AXS) traded 3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $6.80 or 0.00025730 BTC.

GateToken (GT) traded down 0.6% against the dollar and now trades at $4.73 or 0.00017917 BTC.

Sourceless (STR) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0211 or 0.00000080 BTC.

NXM (NXM) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $57.03 or 0.00200723 BTC.

SingularityNET (AGIX) traded 9.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.28 or 0.00001070 BTC.

BITCOIN ADDITIONAL (BTCA) traded up 1.2% against the dollar and now trades at $26,425.18 or 1.00013596 BTC.

Threshold (T) traded up 1.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0253 or 0.00000096 BTC.

Ankr (ANKR) traded up 2.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0248 or 0.00000094 BTC.

Substratum Profile

SUB is a token. It launched on July 25th, 2017. Substratum’s total supply is 472,000,000 tokens. Substratum’s official website is substratum.net. Substratum’s official Twitter account is @substratumnet and its Facebook page is accessible here. The Reddit community for Substratum is https://reddit.com/r/substratumnetwork and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here.

Buying and Selling Substratum

According to CryptoCompare, “Substratum (SUB) is a cryptocurrency and operates on the Ethereum platform. Substratum has a current supply of 472,000,000. The last known price of Substratum is 0.00061365 USD and is up 91.03 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 4 active market(s) with $0.00 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://substratum.net/.”

