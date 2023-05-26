Structure Therapeutics (NASDAQ:GPCR) Sets New 12-Month High at $32.37

Shares of Structure Therapeutics Inc. (NASDAQ:GPCR – Get Rating) hit a new 52-week high during mid-day trading on Friday . The company traded as high as $32.37 and last traded at $32.37, with a volume of 8780 shares trading hands. The stock had previously closed at $29.10.
GPCR has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. BMO Capital Markets initiated coverage on shares of Structure Therapeutics in a research report on Tuesday, February 28th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $40.00 price objective for the company. Jefferies Financial Group began coverage on shares of Structure Therapeutics in a research note on Thursday. They issued a “buy” rating and a $41.00 price target on the stock. SVB Securities initiated coverage on shares of Structure Therapeutics in a research note on Tuesday, February 28th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $33.00 price target on the stock. SVB Leerink restated an “outperform” rating on shares of Structure Therapeutics in a report on Tuesday, February 28th. Finally, Guggenheim initiated coverage on shares of Structure Therapeutics in a report on Tuesday, February 28th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $50.00 target price on the stock. Five analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $41.00.
The business’s fifty day moving average price is $24.20.
Structure Therapeutics Inc is a clinical-stage global biopharmaceutical company discovering and developing novel oral therapeutics to treat chronic metabolic and pulmonary diseases with unmet medical needs. Structure Therapeutics Inc is based in SAN FRANCISCO.
