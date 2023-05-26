Structure Therapeutics (NASDAQ:GPCR) Sets New 12-Month High at $32.37

Shares of Structure Therapeutics Inc. (NASDAQ:GPCR – Get Rating) hit a new 52-week high during mid-day trading on Friday . The company traded as high as $32.37 and last traded at $32.37, with a volume of 8780 shares trading hands. The stock had previously closed at $29.10.

Analyst Ratings Changes

GPCR has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. BMO Capital Markets initiated coverage on shares of Structure Therapeutics in a research report on Tuesday, February 28th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $40.00 price objective for the company. Jefferies Financial Group began coverage on shares of Structure Therapeutics in a research note on Thursday. They issued a “buy” rating and a $41.00 price target on the stock. SVB Securities initiated coverage on shares of Structure Therapeutics in a research note on Tuesday, February 28th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $33.00 price target on the stock. SVB Leerink restated an “outperform” rating on shares of Structure Therapeutics in a report on Tuesday, February 28th. Finally, Guggenheim initiated coverage on shares of Structure Therapeutics in a report on Tuesday, February 28th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $50.00 target price on the stock. Five analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $41.00.

Structure Therapeutics Stock Performance

The business’s fifty day moving average price is $24.20.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Structure Therapeutics

About Structure Therapeutics

A number of hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Platinum Investment Management Ltd. purchased a new stake in shares of Structure Therapeutics in the 1st quarter worth approximately $357,000. Prudential Financial Inc. purchased a new stake in Structure Therapeutics during the first quarter valued at approximately $999,000. ArrowMark Colorado Holdings LLC purchased a new stake in Structure Therapeutics during the first quarter valued at approximately $1,190,000. Wellington Management Group LLP purchased a new stake in Structure Therapeutics during the first quarter valued at approximately $2,377,000. Finally, Monashee Investment Management LLC purchased a new stake in Structure Therapeutics during the first quarter valued at approximately $4,044,000.

Structure Therapeutics Inc is a clinical-stage global biopharmaceutical company discovering and developing novel oral therapeutics to treat chronic metabolic and pulmonary diseases with unmet medical needs. Structure Therapeutics Inc is based in SAN FRANCISCO.

Featured Stories

