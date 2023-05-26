Structure Therapeutics (NASDAQ:GPCR) Receives New Coverage from Analysts at Jefferies Financial Group

Jefferies Financial Group initiated coverage on shares of Structure Therapeutics (NASDAQ:GPCR – Get Rating) in a research report report published on Thursday, FinViz reports. The firm issued a buy rating and a $41.00 price target on the stock.

A number of other brokerages have also commented on GPCR. BMO Capital Markets assumed coverage on Structure Therapeutics in a report on Tuesday, February 28th. They issued an outperform rating and a $40.00 price objective on the stock. SVB Leerink reiterated an outperform rating on shares of Structure Therapeutics in a research note on Tuesday, February 28th. SVB Securities initiated coverage on shares of Structure Therapeutics in a research report on Tuesday, February 28th. They set an outperform rating and a $33.00 target price on the stock. Finally, Guggenheim initiated coverage on shares of Structure Therapeutics in a research report on Tuesday, February 28th. They issued a buy rating and a $50.00 price target for the company. Five analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of Buy and an average target price of $41.00.

Shares of GPCR stock traded up $1.93 during trading hours on Thursday, reaching $31.03. The company had a trading volume of 43,903 shares, compared to its average volume of 60,559. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $24.20. Structure Therapeutics has a 1-year low of $20.80 and a 1-year high of $33.50.

Hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Monashee Investment Management LLC acquired a new stake in Structure Therapeutics in the first quarter worth about $4,044,000. Federated Hermes Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Structure Therapeutics in the first quarter valued at about $25,046,000. FMR LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Structure Therapeutics in the 1st quarter worth $29,724,000. Platinum Investment Management Ltd. acquired a new position in shares of Structure Therapeutics in the 1st quarter valued at $357,000. Finally, Wellington Management Group LLP acquired a new position in Structure Therapeutics during the first quarter worth $2,377,000.

Structure Therapeutics Inc is a clinical-stage global biopharmaceutical company discovering and developing novel oral therapeutics to treat chronic metabolic and pulmonary diseases with unmet medical needs. Structure Therapeutics Inc is based in SAN FRANCISCO.

