Streakk (STKK) Price Reaches $54.73 on Top Exchanges

Streakk (STKK) traded 0.9% higher against the U.S. dollar during the 1-day period ending at 12:00 PM E.T. on May 26th. Over the last week, Streakk has traded 35.7% lower against the U.S. dollar. Streakk has a market cap of $547.35 million and $278,500.20 worth of Streakk was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Streakk token can currently be purchased for $54.73 or 0.00204077 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Streakk Token Profile

Streakk was first traded on May 20th, 2022. Streakk’s total supply is 10,000,000 tokens. The official message board for Streakk is medium.com/@streakkofficial. Streakk’s official website is www.streakk.io. Streakk’s official Twitter account is @streakkofficial and its Facebook page is accessible here.

Buying and Selling Streakk

According to CryptoCompare, “Streakk (STKK) is a cryptocurrency launched in 2022and operates on the BNB Smart Chain (BEP20) platform. Streakk has a current supply of 10,000,000 with 0 in circulation. The last known price of Streakk is 55.28007206 USD and is down -2.00 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 4 active market(s) with $323,606.81 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://www.streakk.io/.”

