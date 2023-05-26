Stratasys (NASDAQ:SSYS) Releases FY23 Earnings Guidance

Stratasys (NASDAQ:SSYS – Get Rating) issued an update on its FY23 earnings guidance on Thursday morning. The company provided earnings per share (EPS) guidance of $0.12-0.24 for the period, compared to the consensus estimate of $0.17. The company issued revenue guidance of $630-670 million, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $643.09 million.

Stratasys Price Performance

Shares of SSYS traded up $0.04 on Friday, hitting $14.30. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 472,814 shares, compared to its average volume of 539,048. The company has a market capitalization of $978.12 million, a PE ratio of -31.09 and a beta of 1.41. Stratasys has a fifty-two week low of $11.03 and a fifty-two week high of $21.44. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $14.99 and a 200 day moving average price of $14.00.

Get Stratasys alerts:

Stratasys (NASDAQ:SSYS – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, March 2nd. The technology company reported ($0.03) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.11) by $0.08. Stratasys had a negative return on equity of 2.25% and a negative net margin of 4.75%. The firm had revenue of $159.26 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $157.21 million. On average, equities analysts forecast that Stratasys will post -0.31 EPS for the current year.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Institutional Trading of Stratasys

Several research firms have issued reports on SSYS. Needham & Company LLC reaffirmed a buy rating and set a $15.00 price objective on shares of Stratasys in a report on Friday, March 10th. Lake Street Capital upped their price objective on Stratasys from $20.00 to $22.00 in a report on Friday, March 3rd. Finally, StockNews.com began coverage on Stratasys in a report on Friday, May 19th. They set a buy rating on the stock. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Stratasys presently has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus target price of $20.50.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Captrust Financial Advisors increased its position in shares of Stratasys by 315.6% in the 2nd quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 3,071 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $58,000 after buying an additional 2,332 shares in the last quarter. Amundi increased its position in shares of Stratasys by 25.2% in the 4th quarter. Amundi now owns 6,921 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $95,000 after buying an additional 1,393 shares in the last quarter. Ergoteles LLC bought a new stake in shares of Stratasys in the 1st quarter valued at $228,000. JPMorgan Chase & Co. bought a new stake in shares of Stratasys in the 2nd quarter valued at $224,000. Finally, Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. increased its position in shares of Stratasys by 16.7% in the 1st quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 13,789 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $350,000 after buying an additional 1,970 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 83.16% of the company’s stock.

Stratasys Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Stratasys Ltd. engages in the provision of applied additive technology solutions for industries including aerospace, automotive, healthcare, consumer products, and education. Its systems include desktop 3D printers for idea and design development, various systems for rapid prototyping and large production systems for direct digital manufacturing.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Stratasys Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Stratasys and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.