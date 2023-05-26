StoneX Group Inc. (NASDAQ:SNEX) Shares Sold by Cove Street Capital LLC

Cove Street Capital LLC reduced its holdings in shares of StoneX Group Inc. (NASDAQ:SNEX – Get Rating) by 6.1% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 127,673 shares of the company’s stock after selling 8,360 shares during the quarter. StoneX Group makes up 3.3% of Cove Street Capital LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 9th biggest holding. Cove Street Capital LLC owned about 0.62% of StoneX Group worth $12,168,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Bank of America Corp DE raised its stake in StoneX Group by 84.7% during the 4th quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 23,277 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,218,000 after acquiring an additional 10,671 shares during the last quarter. Sei Investments Co. raised its stake in shares of StoneX Group by 29.6% during the 4th quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 32,096 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,059,000 after buying an additional 7,331 shares in the last quarter. HRT Financial LP raised its stake in shares of StoneX Group by 891.3% during the 4th quarter. HRT Financial LP now owns 55,065 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,247,000 after buying an additional 49,510 shares in the last quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. raised its stake in shares of StoneX Group by 10.2% during the 4th quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 6,519 shares of the company’s stock worth $620,000 after buying an additional 603 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Lord Abbett & CO. LLC purchased a new position in shares of StoneX Group during the 4th quarter worth approximately $3,567,000. 75.53% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get StoneX Group alerts:

Insider Transactions at StoneX Group

In other news, CEO Philip Andrew Smith sold 3,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, May 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $84.77, for a total transaction of $296,695.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 157,196 shares in the company, valued at $13,325,504.92. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. In other StoneX Group news, CEO Philip Andrew Smith sold 3,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $84.77, for a total value of $296,695.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 157,196 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $13,325,504.92. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CAO Aaron Schroeder sold 1,395 shares of StoneX Group stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, March 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $104.91, for a total value of $146,349.45. Following the sale, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 14,484 shares in the company, valued at $1,519,516.44. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 8,360 shares of company stock worth $796,530 over the last quarter. 15.65% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

StoneX Group Price Performance

StoneX Group Company Profile

NASDAQ:SNEX traded up $0.21 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $82.74. 27,577 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 112,451. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $94.57 and its 200-day moving average is $95.67. The stock has a market cap of $1.72 billion, a P/E ratio of 7.91 and a beta of 0.92. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.89, a current ratio of 1.49 and a quick ratio of 1.10. StoneX Group Inc. has a 1-year low of $71.24 and a 1-year high of $106.35.

(Get Rating)

StoneX Group, Inc engages in the provision of brokerage and financial services. It operates through the following segments: Commercial Hedging, Global Payments, Securities, Physical Commodities, and Clearing and Execution Services. The Commercial Hedging segment offers risk management consulting services.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for StoneX Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for StoneX Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.