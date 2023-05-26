Stoke Therapeutics (NASDAQ:STOK) Price Target Raised to $25.00

Stoke Therapeutics (NASDAQ:STOK – Get Rating) had its target price hoisted by Cantor Fitzgerald from $20.00 to $25.00 in a research note released on Tuesday morning, The Fly reports. Cantor Fitzgerald also issued estimates for Stoke Therapeutics’ FY2023 earnings at ($2.29) EPS.

A number of other equities analysts have also recently issued reports on the company. Wedbush cut their target price on Stoke Therapeutics from $33.00 to $25.00 and set an outperform rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, March 7th. HC Wainwright reaffirmed a buy rating and set a $35.00 price objective on shares of Stoke Therapeutics in a report on Tuesday, March 7th. Credit Suisse Group cut their price objective on shares of Stoke Therapeutics from $32.00 to $28.00 and set an outperform rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, March 7th. Bank of America raised shares of Stoke Therapeutics from an underperform rating to a neutral rating and lifted their price objective for the stock from $9.00 to $12.00 in a report on Monday, May 1st. Finally, Needham & Company LLC reaffirmed a buy rating and set a $25.00 price objective on shares of Stoke Therapeutics in a report on Thursday, March 16th. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of Moderate Buy and an average target price of $25.50.

Shares of STOK opened at $10.61 on Tuesday. Stoke Therapeutics has a 12-month low of $6.88 and a 12-month high of $22.87. The business’s fifty day moving average is $9.39 and its 200 day moving average is $9.08. The stock has a market cap of $468.86 million, a P/E ratio of -4.30 and a beta of 0.41.

Stoke Therapeutics ( NASDAQ:STOK Get Rating ) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, May 4th. The company reported ($0.53) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.70) by $0.17. Stoke Therapeutics had a negative return on equity of 47.86% and a negative net margin of 679.83%. The company had revenue of $5.15 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.57 million. On average, analysts expect that Stoke Therapeutics will post -2.59 EPS for the current year.

In other news, insider Barry Ticho sold 24,697 shares of Stoke Therapeutics stock in a transaction on Wednesday, May 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $10.14, for a total transaction of $250,427.58. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 56,548 shares in the company, valued at approximately $573,396.72. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Company insiders own 12.70% of the company’s stock.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. RTW Investments LP raised its stake in Stoke Therapeutics by 13.4% in the 1st quarter. RTW Investments LP now owns 4,390,558 shares of the company’s stock valued at $36,573,000 after acquiring an additional 519,577 shares during the period. Cowen AND Company LLC raised its stake in Stoke Therapeutics by 338.3% in the 1st quarter. Cowen AND Company LLC now owns 3,279,142 shares of the company’s stock valued at $27,315,000 after acquiring an additional 2,531,065 shares during the period. Baker BROS. Advisors LP raised its stake in Stoke Therapeutics by 90.8% in the 1st quarter. Baker BROS. Advisors LP now owns 2,115,416 shares of the company’s stock valued at $17,621,000 after acquiring an additional 1,006,503 shares during the period. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its stake in Stoke Therapeutics by 2.7% in the 3rd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 2,047,904 shares of the company’s stock valued at $26,295,000 after acquiring an additional 52,871 shares during the period. Finally, BlackRock Inc. raised its stake in Stoke Therapeutics by 0.8% in the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 1,845,495 shares of the company’s stock valued at $15,373,000 after acquiring an additional 14,848 shares during the period.

Stoke Therapeutics, Inc is a biotechnology company, which engages in the research and development of treatments for genetic diseases. It offers a wide range of relevant tissues including the central nervous system, eye, kidney, and liver. The company was founded by Isabel Aznarez and Adrian R. Krainer in June 2014 and is headquartered in Bedford, MA.

