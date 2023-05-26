StockNews.com Initiates Coverage on Triton International (NYSE:TRTN)

StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Triton International (NYSE:TRTN – Get Rating) in a research report issued to clients and investors on Wednesday. The brokerage set a “buy” rating on the stock.

Other equities analysts have also issued reports about the company. B. Riley lowered Triton International from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 13th. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods downgraded shares of Triton International from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 12th.

TRTN opened at $82.94 on Wednesday. The business’s fifty day moving average is $75.34 and its two-hundred day moving average is $70.63. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.26, a quick ratio of 3.97 and a current ratio of 3.97. The company has a market cap of $4.57 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 7.66 and a beta of 1.36. Triton International has a one year low of $48.64 and a one year high of $83.82.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Triton International ( NYSE:TRTN Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 2nd. The company reported $2.42 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.25 by $0.17. Triton International had a return on equity of 28.48% and a net margin of 42.31%. The firm had revenue of $397.70 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $394.60 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $2.76 earnings per share. Triton International’s revenue for the quarter was down 4.7% on a year-over-year basis. Analysts anticipate that Triton International will post 9.18 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Brookfield Corp ON purchased a new stake in Triton International during the first quarter valued at $167,533,000. Hallmark Capital Management Inc. acquired a new stake in Triton International during the 4th quarter worth $16,265,000. Geode Capital Management LLC raised its holdings in Triton International by 11.0% in the 1st quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 1,196,761 shares of the company’s stock valued at $76,382,000 after buying an additional 118,742 shares during the period. GW&K Investment Management LLC grew its position in Triton International by 119.1% in the 4th quarter. GW&K Investment Management LLC now owns 172,732 shares of the company’s stock valued at $11,881,000 after acquiring an additional 93,887 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Millennium Management LLC boosted its holdings in Triton International by 97.7% in the fourth quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 98,327 shares of the company’s stock valued at $6,763,000 after purchasing an additional 48,589 shares in the last quarter. 64.64% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Triton International

(Get Rating)

Triton International Ltd. engages in the provision of leasing of intermodal freight containers. It operates through the Equipment Leasing and Equipment Trading segments. The Equipment Leasing segment involves in operations, which include the acquisition, leasing, re-leasing, and ultimate sale of types of intermodal transportation equipment, primarily intermodal containers.

