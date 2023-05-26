StockNews.com Initiates Coverage on International Tower Hill Mines (NYSEAMERICAN:THM)

Stock analysts at StockNews.com began coverage on shares of International Tower Hill Mines (NYSEAMERICAN:THM – Get Rating) (TSE:ITH) in a research note issued on Wednesday. The brokerage set a “sell” rating on the mining company’s stock.
International Tower Hill Mines Price Performance
International Tower Hill Mines stock opened at $0.48 on Wednesday. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $0.54 and a 200-day moving average of $0.53. International Tower Hill Mines has a one year low of $0.38 and a one year high of $0.76. The company has a market cap of $92.58 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -23.75 and a beta of 0.70.
Institutional Investors Weigh In On International Tower Hill Mines
A hedge fund recently raised its stake in International Tower Hill Mines stock. Virtu Financial LLC raised its stake in International Tower Hill Mines Ltd. (NYSEAMERICAN:THM – Get Rating) (TSE:ITH) by 314.9% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 61,808 shares of the mining company’s stock after acquiring an additional 46,910 shares during the quarter. Virtu Financial LLC’s holdings in International Tower Hill Mines were worth $26,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period. Institutional investors own 55.34% of the company’s stock.
About International Tower Hill Mines
International Tower Hill Mines Ltd. is a mineral exploration company, which engages in the acquisition and exploration of mineral properties. It holds the right to acquire interest in an advanced stage exploration project in Alaska, known as the Livengood Gold Project. The company was founded by Jeffrey A.
See Also
