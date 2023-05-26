StockNews.com Initiates Coverage on Galmed Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:GLMD)

Analysts at StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Galmed Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:GLMD – Get Rating) in a research report issued to clients and investors on Wednesday. The firm set a “sell” rating on the biopharmaceutical company’s stock.
Galmed Pharmaceuticals Stock Up 0.6 %
Shares of NASDAQ:GLMD opened at $5.10 on Wednesday. Galmed Pharmaceuticals has a 52-week low of $3.43 and a 52-week high of $14.18. The stock has a market cap of $8.57 million, a P/E ratio of -0.49 and a beta of 1.12. The business’s 50 day moving average is $5.36 and its 200 day moving average is $6.88.
Galmed Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:GLMD – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, March 29th. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($1.50) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter.
About Galmed Pharmaceuticals
Galmed Pharmaceuticals Ltd. is a clinical-stage drug development biopharmaceutical company, which engages in the development of oral therapy for the treatment of non-alcoholic steato-hepatitis (NASH). Its product candidate, Aramchol, is a synthetic fatty acid-bile acid conjugate molecule for the oral treatment of NASH in patients who are overweight or obese and have prediabetes or type II diabetes mellitus.
