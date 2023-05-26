StockNews.com Initiates Coverage on Galmed Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:GLMD)

Analysts at StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Galmed Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:GLMD – Get Rating) in a research report issued to clients and investors on Wednesday. The firm set a “sell” rating on the biopharmaceutical company’s stock.

Galmed Pharmaceuticals Stock Up 0.6 %

Shares of NASDAQ:GLMD opened at $5.10 on Wednesday. Galmed Pharmaceuticals has a 52-week low of $3.43 and a 52-week high of $14.18. The stock has a market cap of $8.57 million, a P/E ratio of -0.49 and a beta of 1.12. The business’s 50 day moving average is $5.36 and its 200 day moving average is $6.88.

Galmed Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:GLMD – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, March 29th. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($1.50) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

About Galmed Pharmaceuticals

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. lifted its holdings in Galmed Pharmaceuticals by 158.9% during the first quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. now owns 63,310 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $101,000 after buying an additional 38,856 shares during the period. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. purchased a new stake in Galmed Pharmaceuticals during the first quarter worth $42,000. Finally, Millennium Management LLC lifted its holdings in Galmed Pharmaceuticals by 372.3% during the second quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 50,748 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $35,000 after buying an additional 40,003 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 10.30% of the company’s stock.

(Get Rating)

Galmed Pharmaceuticals Ltd. is a clinical-stage drug development biopharmaceutical company, which engages in the development of oral therapy for the treatment of non-alcoholic steato-hepatitis (NASH). Its product candidate, Aramchol, is a synthetic fatty acid-bile acid conjugate molecule for the oral treatment of NASH in patients who are overweight or obese and have prediabetes or type II diabetes mellitus.

