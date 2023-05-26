StockNews.com Initiates Coverage on Ekso Bionics (NASDAQ:EKSO)

Analysts at StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Ekso Bionics (NASDAQ:EKSO – Get Rating) in a research report issued on Wednesday. The brokerage set a “sell” rating on the stock.

A number of other research analysts have also recently issued reports on EKSO. HC Wainwright reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $9.00 price objective on shares of Ekso Bionics in a research note on Thursday, March 30th. 500.com reissued a “reiterates” rating on shares of Ekso Bionics in a research note on Friday, April 28th.

Ekso Bionics Stock Down 3.4 %

Shares of EKSO opened at $1.41 on Wednesday. Ekso Bionics has a 12 month low of $1.03 and a 12 month high of $2.95. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $1.54 and its 200-day moving average is $1.49. The stock has a market capitalization of $19.04 million, a PE ratio of -1.25 and a beta of 1.80. The company has a current ratio of 2.89, a quick ratio of 2.30 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.17.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Ekso Bionics

Ekso Bionics ( NASDAQ:EKSO Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, March 28th. The company reported ($0.24) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. The firm had revenue of $3.55 million during the quarter. Ekso Bionics had a negative net margin of 102.64% and a negative return on equity of 55.47%. Equities research analysts forecast that Ekso Bionics will post -1.27 EPS for the current year.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP acquired a new position in Ekso Bionics in the third quarter valued at $28,000. Strategic Wealth Investment Group LLC increased its stake in Ekso Bionics by 26.4% in the fourth quarter. Strategic Wealth Investment Group LLC now owns 28,336 shares of the company’s stock valued at $46,000 after purchasing an additional 5,917 shares in the last quarter. Legato Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in Ekso Bionics in the fourth quarter valued at $45,000. Renaissance Technologies LLC increased its stake in Ekso Bionics by 153.4% in the second quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 44,606 shares of the company’s stock valued at $74,000 after purchasing an additional 27,006 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Essex Investment Management Co. LLC increased its stake in Ekso Bionics by 90.7% in the third quarter. Essex Investment Management Co. LLC now owns 319,673 shares of the company’s stock valued at $499,000 after purchasing an additional 152,028 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 12.74% of the company’s stock.

About Ekso Bionics

Ekso Bionics Holdings, Inc engages in the design, development and sale of exoskeleton technology that currently has applications in healthcare and industrial markets. It operates through the following segments: EksoHealth and EksoWorks. The EksoHealth segment consists of the engineering, manufacture, and sale of exoskeletons for applications in the medical markets.

