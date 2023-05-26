StockNews.com Initiates Coverage on China Natural Resources (NASDAQ:CHNR)

Equities research analysts at StockNews.com began coverage on shares of China Natural Resources (NASDAQ:CHNR – Get Rating) in a research report issued on Wednesday. The brokerage set a “sell” rating on the basic materials company’s stock.

China Natural Resources Trading Down 6.2 %

CHNR stock opened at $2.13 on Wednesday. China Natural Resources has a 52-week low of $1.63 and a 52-week high of $4.40. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $2.45 and its 200-day simple moving average is $2.58. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.40, a quick ratio of 3.03 and a current ratio of 3.05.

About China Natural Resources

China Natural Resources, Inc operates as a holding company. The firm engages in the exploration for lead, silver, and other metals in the Inner Mongolia Autonomous Region of China. It operates through the following segments: Exploration & Mining and Corporate Activities. The company was founded on December 14, 1993 and is headquartered in Hong Kong.

