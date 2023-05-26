StockNews.com Initiates Coverage on China Natural Resources (NASDAQ:CHNR)

Equities research analysts at StockNews.com began coverage on shares of China Natural Resources (NASDAQ:CHNR – Get Rating) in a research report issued on Wednesday. The brokerage set a “sell” rating on the basic materials company’s stock.
China Natural Resources Trading Down 6.2 %
CHNR stock opened at $2.13 on Wednesday. China Natural Resources has a 52-week low of $1.63 and a 52-week high of $4.40. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $2.45 and its 200-day simple moving average is $2.58. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.40, a quick ratio of 3.03 and a current ratio of 3.05.
About China Natural Resources
Featured Stories
- Get a free copy of the StockNews.com research report on China Natural Resources (CHNR)
- Ralph Lauren’s Styled Dividend Is Still In Season
- Dollar Tree Falls As Theft Cuts Into Bottom Line
- Best Buy’s Comeback Is Still At Play, Earnings Call For Patience
- e.l.f. Beauty Has Giant Quarter, Shares Hit New High
- If You Can Only Pick One Stock For The Rest Of 2023, Pick Nvidia
Receive News & Ratings for China Natural Resources Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for China Natural Resources and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.