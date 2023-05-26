StockNews.com Begins Coverage on Odyssey Marine Exploration (NASDAQ:OMEX)

StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Odyssey Marine Exploration (NASDAQ:OMEX – Get Rating) in a report released on Tuesday morning. The brokerage issued a sell rating on the business services provider’s stock.

Separately, EF Hutton Acquisition Co. I restated a buy rating and set a $7.50 price target on shares of Odyssey Marine Exploration in a report on Wednesday, April 5th.

Odyssey Marine Exploration Price Performance

Shares of OMEX opened at $2.97 on Tuesday. The business’s 50 day moving average is $3.08 and its 200 day moving average is $3.16. Odyssey Marine Exploration has a 12-month low of $2.29 and a 12-month high of $4.63.

Insider Buying and Selling

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Odyssey Marine Exploration

In other Odyssey Marine Exploration news, Director John Abbott sold 42,216 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, April 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $3.05, for a total transaction of $128,758.80. Following the sale, the director now owns 16,922 shares in the company, valued at approximately $51,612.10. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website . 7.70% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

A number of hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in OMEX. Whitefort Capital Management LP acquired a new position in shares of Odyssey Marine Exploration during the first quarter valued at approximately $1,668,000. State Street Corp increased its holdings in shares of Odyssey Marine Exploration by 12.1% in the first quarter. State Street Corp now owns 40,483 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $270,000 after purchasing an additional 4,371 shares during the last quarter. Northern Trust Corp increased its holdings in shares of Odyssey Marine Exploration by 23.8% in the second quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 24,526 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $84,000 after purchasing an additional 4,714 shares during the last quarter. ExodusPoint Capital Management LP increased its holdings in shares of Odyssey Marine Exploration by 25.6% in the second quarter. ExodusPoint Capital Management LP now owns 56,615 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $193,000 after purchasing an additional 11,547 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Virtu Financial LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Odyssey Marine Exploration in the third quarter valued at approximately $35,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 36.14% of the company’s stock.

About Odyssey Marine Exploration

Odyssey Marine Exploration, Inc is a deep-ocean exploration pioneer that provides access to critical mineral resources. The company uses innovative methods and cutting-edge technology to discover, validate and develop subsea mineral deposits in an environmentally and socially responsible manner. Its growing project portfolio includes different mineral sets in various jurisdictions around the world.

